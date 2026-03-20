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Rajasthan Royals' Sam Curran likely to be ruled out of IPL 2026

By REDIFF CRICKET
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March 20, 2026 01:00 IST

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Sam Curran

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals acquired Sam Curran along with fellow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja from Chennai Super Kings in exchange for wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/X

Key Points

  • Sam Curran set to miss IPL 2026 with suspected groin injury.
  • Rajasthan Royals rethink plans after high-profile trade setback.
  • Franchise explores replacements as season approaches.

Rajasthan Royals have suffered a major setback ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season, with England all-rounder Sam Curran likely to miss the tournament due to a suspected groin injury.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Curran could be ruled out for the entire season. The 27-year-old last played on March 5 in the T20 World Cup semifinal, where England lost to eventual champions India.

Curran was set to make his debut for the Royals after joining from Chennai Super Kings in a high-profile trade last November. As part of the deal, Ravindra Jadeja also moved to Rajasthan, while wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who was recently adjudged Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup, went the other way.

His absence leaves Rajasthan short of an experienced all-rounder. The squad still has Jadeja and Donovan Ferreira, who joined from Delhi Capitals, but the balance of the side is affected.

 

RR in search of replacement 

The franchise is now looking at possible replacements, though no official decision has been announced.

Curran has played for several teams in the IPL. He began with Punjab Kings in 2019, moved to Chennai for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, returned to Punjab in 2023 as the league’s most expensive player, and featured again for them in 2024. Chennai bought him back in 2025, where he had a limited impact.

With the new season approaching, Rajasthan will have to adjust their plans without Curran, who was expected to strengthen both their batting and bowling.

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