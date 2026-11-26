Rajasthan secured a dominant six-wicket victory over Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, propelled by Abhishek Tomar's unbeaten 74 and strong bowling performances from Deepak Chahar and Arafat Khan, ensuring their qualification for the Super League stage.

FILE IMAGE: Captain Deepak Chahar claimed 3/13 in Rajasthan's commanding win over Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rajasthan defeated Bengal by six wickets in their final Group A match on Thursday to qualify for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League.

Deepak Chahar (3/13) and Arafat Khan (3/36) were instrumental in restricting Bengal to 157 for nine.

Abhishek Tomar scored an unbeaten 74 off 52 balls, his third half-century of the season, leading Rajasthan's chase.

Mahipal Lomror contributed a quickfire 74 off 35 deliveries to seal the victory for Rajasthan.

Bengal's batting struggled, with only Shakir Gandhi (69) offering significant resistance, leading to their elimination.

Opener Abhishek Tomar's well-crafted half-century, backed by a superb display of pace bowling from Deepak Chahar and Arafat Khan, powered Rajasthan into the Super League stage with a six-wicket win over Bengal in their final Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament in Mumbai on Thursday.

Bengal's Batting Struggles and Early Exit

Bengal's hopes of making the next stage suffered a crushing blow as their batting failed to deliver, leaving them with a modest 157 for nine in 20 overs.

Chahar (3/13) and Arafat (3/36) led the bowling assault before Rajasthan chased down the target in just 16.4 overs, finishing at 162 for four to collect four crucial points and seal their Super League berth with 20 points.

Two teams from each of the four groups qualify for the eight-team Super League. Baroda had already secured their place after the previous match, finishing with 20 points from five wins and two losses. Rajasthan too finished on 20 points.

The defeat was particularly disappointing for Bengal, who needed a win to secure qualification. Instead, they were left reeling at nine for two after Chahar struck twice in the opening exchanges, removing Abhishek Porel (0) and Aditya Purohit (1).

The damage continued as Bengal slipped to 32 for four, with Arafat accounting for the wickets of the dangerous Shashank Singh (2) and skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (26), leaving the visitors in deep trouble.

Shakir Gandhi fought a lone battle with a 43-ball 69 but found little support at the other end as wickets continued to tumble, preventing Bengal from posting a challenging total.

Rajasthan's Dominant Chase

Rajasthan, in reply, were clinical in their chase, with opener Tomar leading the charge. The 31-year-old struck his third half-century of the season, remaining unbeaten on 74 off 52 balls, with eight boundaries and three sixes.

Left-handed batter Mahipal Lomror provided the finishing flourish with a blistering 74 off just 35 deliveries, helping Rajasthan recover from a brief wobble and cruise to victory.

India pacer Mohammed Shami, who recently retired from Test cricket, failed to make an impact, going wicketless, while fellow India international Mukesh Kumar claimed two wickets.

Other Group A Results

In the other Group A match, already-qualified Baroda suffered an inconsequential eight-wicket defeat against Karnataka.

Having sealed their Super League berth in the previous game, Baroda endured a disappointing outing with the bat, folding for 118 in 20 overs. Shreesha Achar (4/24) and Vidwath Kaverappa (4/28) shared eight wickets to dismantle their batting line-up.

Karnataka made light work of the chase, reaching 120 for two in 16.1 overs, with openers Rohan Patil (48) and Krishnan Shrijith (33) doing the bulk of the scoring. Karnataka finished their group campaign with 16 points.

Brief scores:

Bengal 157 for 9 in 20 overs (Shakir Gandhi 69; Deepak Chahar 3/13, Arafat Khan 3/36) lost to Rajasthan 162 for 4 in 16.4 overs (Abhijeet Tomar 74 not out, Mahipal Lomror 74; Mukesh Kumar 2/16, Sayan Ghosh 2/37) by six wickets.

Baroda 118 in 20 overs (Shreesha Achar 4/24, Vidwath Kaverappa 4/28) lost to Karnataka 120 for 2 in 16.1 overs (Rohan Patil 48, Krishnan Shrijith 33, Karun Nair 30 not out) by eight wickets.