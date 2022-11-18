Rain washes out India vs NZ 1st T20 in Wellington

IMAGE: The first T20 International in Wellington on Friday was called off without a ball being bowled because of rain. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India's T20 series opener against New Zealand was washed out on Friday without a ball being bowled, following steady rain at the Sky Stadium in Wellington.

The beaten semi-finalists of this year's T20 World Cup were hoping to find out more about some of their new talents in the first T20 International of the three-match series.



India have rested regular skipper Rohit Sharma and fellow top order batters Virat Kohli and K L Rahul with all-rounder Hardik Pandya leading the side.



The hosts under Kane Williamson have dropped veteran Martin Guptill and have big hopes of rising star Finn Allen.



The second T20 is scheduled at Mount Maunganui on Sunday and Napier hosts the third and final match on Tuesday.



The T20 series will be followed by three-match ODI series between the teams.