Home  » Cricket » Rain disrupts KKR, RCB nets ahead of IPL opener

Rain disrupts KKR, RCB nets ahead of IPL opener

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 21, 2025 20:43 IST

Eden Gardens

IMAGE: KKR and RCB's players during their training session at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. Photograph: ANI

A steady drizzle in the evening brought premature end to evening practice sessions of Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the eve of their IPL 2025 opening match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

The practice session began as scheduled at 5pm IST, but rain set in after an hour, bringing the groundstaff into action while the players had to pack up.

Fortunately, Eden Gardens is one of the few venues with full ground covers, ensuring the playing surface remains protected.

The Indian Meteorological Department's New Alipore office has issued an 'orange alert' for Friday and Saturday, warning of thundersqualls, gusty winds, lightning, hailstorms, and moderate rainfall across several districts, including Kolkata.

"Thundersqualls with gusty winds, lightning, hailstorms, and

light to moderate rainfall are likely in Jhargram, Purba and Paschim Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, and Howrah on Friday," the IMD stated.

For Saturday, the forecast includes thunderstorms with gusty winds, lightning, and moderate rainfall in Nadia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, and North and South 24 Parganas.

The match is scheduled to start at 7.30pm IST, with the toss taking place 30 minutes earlier.

 

A glittering opening ceremony featuring Shreya Ghoshal and Disha Patani among others is planned at 6pm, but it remains to be seen if the weather plays a spoilsport.

According to IPL regulations, the league-stage matches have a one-hour extension window, meaning the cut-off time for a five-over match is 10:56pm IST, with play needing to conclude by 12:06am.

Kolkata has already experienced rain disruptions in the lead-up to the season opener, with a KKR intra-squad practice match being washed out after just one innings.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

