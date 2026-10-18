2nd Test: Boland's double strike gives Australia upper hand on rain-hit Day 1

Scott Boland struck twice in successive deliveries to reduce South Africa to 20 for two at close on a rain-hit opening day, giving Australia the early advantage in the second Test.

• SCORECARD: South Africa vs Australia, 2nd Test

IMAGE: Australia pacer Scott Boland took two wickets in as many balls on Day one of their rain-hit second Test against South Africa at St George's Park on Sunday. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Key Points Scott Boland struck with successive deliveries to dismiss Aiden Markram for 11 and David Bedingham for a golden duck, leaving South Africa struggling at 20 for two at stumps.

Persistent rain restricted play to just one hour on the opening day, with South Africa losing two wickets after reaching 11 without loss before an early lunch.

Australia, who won the toss and elected to bowl, made one change, bringing in Boland for Nathan Lyon after their commanding 214-run victory in the first Test at Durban.

South Africa brought in Ackerman, Matthew Breetzke and returning pacer Kagiso Rabada, dropping Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne and Keshav Maharaj.

Australia bowler Scott Boland took two wickets in as many balls to leave South Africa 20 runs for two wickets at the close of play on a rain-hampered first day of the second Test at St George’s Park on Sunday.

Boland, who was the only change in the Australia team after their first 214-run Test victory in Durban, bowled opener Aiden Markram for 11 and snagged David Bedingham for a duck with his next delivery as the South African batter feathered the ball into wicketkeeper Alex Carey’s gloves.

Debutant Marques Ackerman was five not out and captain Temba Bavuma on four when rain stopped play some 40 minutes after lunch and did not abate, leading to stumps being called one hour and 45 minutes before the scheduled close.

Relentless Rain Wipes Out Most of Day's Play

A total of one hour’s play was possible after Australia won the toss and put South Africa into bat. The toss went ahead as scheduled but as soon as it was completed the covers came on again, after overnight rain, and play did not begin until two hours after the scheduled start.

South Africa were 11–0 when rain stopped play and early lunch was called, returning for a half hour after lunch during which Boland struck.

In his first test appearance in South Africa, the accurate seamer got the ball to nip in and induce an inside edge from Markram for his first wicket.

His next ball seamed away, tempting Bedingham into a nick and dismissing him for a golden duck.

Ackerman, making his Test debut aged 30, was opening in a first-class game for the first time and despite obvious nerves, was circumspect in his shot selection against the Australian opening bowlers on a green top.

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Rabada Returns as Hosts Reshuffle XI

South Africa, the reigning World Test champions, made three changes to their playing XI.

Pacer Kagiso Rabada, who has not played cricket since the Indian Premier League in May, returned after recovering from a hamstring injury, while Matthew Breetzke was brought in to strengthen the batting. Ackerman also made his Test debut.

Wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne, Tristan Stubbs and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj were left out, with Ryan Rickelton taking over the wicketkeeping duties while batting in the middle order.

Australia Eye Stronger Grip on WTC Race

Beyond the immediate contest, both sides are also looking to strengthen their positions in the race for the 2027 World Test Championship final.

Australia remain top of the standings, while South Africa slipped to third following their defeat in Durban, with New Zealand occupying second place.