Rain adds to Afghanistan-NZ frustrations

IMAGE: Day 3 of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand has been called off due to a heavy downpour. Photograph: Kind courtesy ACB/X

Day three of the one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand was abandoned due to heavy rain in Greater Noida, on Wednesday.

The first two days of the game were called off without a ball bowled due to a wet outfield, raising serious questions over the preparedness of the venue.

Considering the weather, the match officials did not take long to rule out any possibility of play on Wednesday.

"Afghanistan versus New Zealand Day 3 is called off due to persistent rains. The match will commence with 98 overs from tomorrow if the skies get clear," said the Afghanistan Cricket Board in a release.



Afghanistan are the hosts of the game.