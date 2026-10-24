Rahul, Sudharsan fall for ducks; India A 113 all out vs New Zealand A

India A suffered a dramatic batting collapse, being bundled out for just 113 runs on Day 1 of the 1st unofficial Test against New Zealand A.

IMAGE: K L Rahul was the first wicket to fall for India A, caught behind off Fraser Sheat for a duck in the third over. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India A were dismissed for a paltry 113 runs on the first day of their unofficial Test against New Zealand A.

Five Indian A batters failed to score, recording ducks in a dismal batting performance.

Yash Rathod was the top scorer for India A, remaining unbeaten on 44 runs from 49 balls.

New Zealand A fast bowler Simon Keene was the wrecker-in-chief, claiming impressive figures of 5/24.

India A were bundled for a lowly 113 as five of their batters perished for ducks on Day 1 of the 1st unofficial Test against New Zealand A at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, on Saturday.

Yash Rathod waged a lone battle with a counter-attacking 44 not out from 49 balls with three sixes and as many fours, while Devdutt Padikkal (32) and Anshul Kamboj (10) were the only other batters to score in double digits.

New Zealand A consolidated on their excellent showing with the ball as their openers gave them a good start.

India A's pacers toiled hard but the hosts went past the 50-run mark, in 16 overs. Rhys Mariu was unbeaten on 24 with four fours, while Curtis Heaphy made 15.

Keene's Five-Wicket Haul

Fast bowler Simon Keene starred for the hosts with excellent figures of 5/24 in 11.3 overs, while Zak Gibson bagged 3/29 as India A were bowled out in 39.3 overs.

India A suffered an early blow when senior pro K L Rahul was caught behind off Fraser Sheat for a duck in the third over.

Yashasvi Jaiswal made a cautious 17 before he was caught in the slips off Zak Boyle.

India A's Batting Collapse

Sai Sudharsan was bowled through the gate for a duck by Simon Keene, who also accounted for India A captain Dhruv Jurel for 1, caught at second slip by Rhys Mariu.

Devdutt Padikkal stroked 32 from 77 balls but played a loose shot, to be caught behind off Zak Gibson as the visitors slipped to 56/5 in the 29th over.

The Kiwi bowlers continued to hunt for wickets. All-rounder Washington Sundar was done in by a beauty from Gibson, to be caught at second slip for a duck. Rathod took the attacking route, hitting

Fraser Sheat for back to back sixes to take India past the 100-run mark, in the 39th over.

But Keene finished off the India A innings, dismissing Auqib Nabi for five before cleaning up Akash Deep and Mukesh Choudhary for ducks.