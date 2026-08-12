Rahul, Pant And The Boys Chill In Galle

The Indian players rest and rejuvenate in Galle before the first Test on Saturday.

IMAGE: K L Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna and Devdutt Padikkal in Galle. Photographs: K L Rahul/Instagram

Key Points The Indian team will take on Sri Lanka in the first Test, starting on Saturday, in Galle.

K L Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, and Devdutt Padikkal were spotted relaxing at the team hotel.

The Indian players chose to rest and rejuvenate as they geared up for the first Test against Sri Lanka, which begins in Galle on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

K L Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna and Devdutt Padikkal were spotted chilling together at the team hotel.

'rest. reset. rejuvenate', Jaiswal posted on Instagram.

Rahul also shared a photo of him battling the heat in Galle.

'Hot out here,' KL posted on Instagram.