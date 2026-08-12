Home  » Cricket » Rahul, Pant And The Boys Chill In Galle

Rahul, Pant And The Boys Chill In Galle

By REDIFF CRICKET August 12, 2026 14:59 IST 1 Minute Read
google preferred source
x

The Indian players rest and rejuvenate in Galle before the first Test on Saturday.

Team India

IMAGE: K L Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna and Devdutt Padikkal in Galle. Photographs: K L Rahul/Instagram

Key Points

  • The Indian team will take on Sri Lanka in the first Test, starting on Saturday, in Galle.
  • K L Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, and Devdutt Padikkal were spotted relaxing at the team hotel.
 

The Indian players chose to rest and rejuvenate as they geared up for the first Test against Sri Lanka, which begins in Galle on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Team India

K L Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna and Devdutt Padikkal were spotted chilling together at the team hotel.

'rest. reset. rejuvenate', Jaiswal posted on Instagram.

K L Rahul

Rahul also shared a photo of him battling the heat in Galle.

'Hot out here,' KL posted on Instagram.

More News Coverage

Sri LankaGalleRishabh PantRahulYashasvi Jaiswal

More From Rediff

India's Tour Of Bangladesh In Doubt After Afghanistan Confirm T20I series

India's Tour Of Bangladesh In Doubt After Afghanistan Confirm T20I series
Difficult to think of cricket without ODIs: Jonty Rhodes

Difficult to think of cricket without ODIs: Jonty Rhodes
John Abraham, Jonty Rhodes Unveil Rotterdam Dockers Jersey For ETPL

John Abraham, Jonty Rhodes Unveil Rotterdam Dockers Jersey For ETPL

Related Stories

India Haven't Lost A Series In Sri Lanka Since 2015, But...

India Haven't Lost A Series In Sri Lanka Since 2015, But...

Quick Links

Devdutt PadikkalPrasidh KrishnaInstagram

Web Stories

World Elephant Day: Haathi Mere Saathi

World Elephant Day: Haathi Mere Saathi
What Makes The Redmi Note 17 Stand Out?

What Makes The Redmi Note 17 Stand Out?
Check Out Honor X6e!

Check Out Honor X6e!

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026