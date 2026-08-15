Rahul, Padikkal steer India to strong start vs Sri Lanka on Day 1

KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal showcased resilience, stabilising India's innings after an unfortunate run-out of Yashasvi Jaiswal, guiding the team to a strong position at lunch on day one of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

IMAGE: KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal steadied India after Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unfortunate dismissal against Sri Lanka. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points KL Rahul (32) and Devdutt Padikkal (35) were unbeaten at lunch, having added 54 runs for the second wicket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was unfortunately run out for 32 after a mix-up with Rahul and a collision with the bowler.

India maintained a scoring rate of around four runs an over despite the early setback.

Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul attacked Sri Lankan spinners, including Prabath Jayasuriya, with boundaries and sixes.

Sri Lankan bowlers, including debutant Keshara Nuwantha, struggled to trouble the Indian batters despite some bounce and turn.

KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal were solid as India overcame an unfortunate dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal to cruise to 101 for one at lunch on the opening day of the first against Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday.

Rahul (32) and Devdutt (35) were at the crease when the lunch was taken. The second wicket pair has so far added 54 runs in 16 overs.

Jaiswal's Unfortunate Dismissal

However, the break could have been even sweeter for the tourists if there was no mix-up between Jaiswal, who lost balance after a collision with the bowler, and Rahul.

The horrible yes-no situation between them saw both the batters ending up at non-striker's end with Jaiswal, who looked good during his 37-ball 32, eventually had to walk off. But that temporary set back did not affect India's scoring rate as they motored around four an over.

Rahul and Padikkal's Partnership

IMAGE: KL Rahul plays a confident knock for India against Sri Lanka. Photograph: BCCI

Rahul was a bit edgy to begin with, particularly against pacer Lahiru Kumara. There was a play and miss and an edge that died in front of the gully fielder, but a pull off the same bowler for a boundary indicated his growing confidence.

The introduction of seasoned left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya was meant to add a modicum of control to the proceedings. But the Indian batters did not allow Sri Lanka's primary weapon to settle into early rhythm.

Dominance Over Spinners

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal looks in fine touch against Sri Lanka. Photograph: BCCI

Devdutt, who looked in fine fettle, smacked him for a six, a little shimmy and a clean hit sending the ball soaring over long-on. Rahul soon followed as the left-arm spinner was creamed straight over his head for another maximum, and the Bengaluru batter also followed it up with a boundary in the same direction.

Jayasuriya, debutant off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha and spinner Dhananjaya de Silva did find some bounce and turn on occasions, but were too slow to trouble the Indian batters.