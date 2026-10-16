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Rahul Dravid's son smashes 151 to power Karnataka win

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi October 16, 2026 22:23 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Rahul Dravid's son, Anvay Dravid, showcased his batting prowess with a stunning 151-run knock, propelling Karnataka Under-19 into the Vinoo Mankad Trophy knockouts with a dominant five-wicket victory over Gujarat.

Anvay Dravid

IMAGE: Anvay Dravid scored 151 to guide Karnataka Under-19 into the Vinoo Mankad Trophy knockouts. Photograph: KSCA Official/Instagram

Key Points

  • Anvay Dravid, son of Rahul Dravid, scored 151 runs off 100 balls for Karnataka Under-19 on Friday.
  • His century helped Karnataka Under-19 secure a five-wicket win over Gujarat in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.
  • Anvay Dravid and Dhruv Krishnan (131 runs) formed a 203-run partnership, chasing a target of 352.
  • Gujarat had earlier posted 357 for four, with centuries from Sameer Bhandari (119 not out) and Yash Panjwani (106 not out).

Anvay Dravid, younger son of former India skipper Rahul Dravid, hammered a 100-ball 151 to take Karnataka Under-19 to the Vinoo Mankad Trophy knockouts with a five-wicket win over Gujarat in Vizianagaram on Friday.

Anvay Dravid's Dominant Performance

Skipper Anvay's frenetic knock (20x4, 3x6) along with an equally aggressive 100-ball 131 from Dhruv Krishnan helped Karnataka reach a mammoth target of 352 (VJD method) in 45.3 overs.

 

Anvay and Dhruv shared a massive alliance of 203 runs for the third wicket in just over 26 overs.

Earlier, Gujarat cantered to a mammoth 357 for four in 50 overs, courtesy hundreds by Sameer Bhandari (119 not out, 88 balls) and Yash Panjwani (106, not out 57b).

Bhandari and Panjwani lifted Gujarat from a precarious 140 for four in 30.3 overs with a stand of 217 for the fifth wicket in just 19 overs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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