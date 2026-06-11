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Anvay Dravid Picked In India U-19 Team For Sri Lanka Tour

By REDIFF CRICKET
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June 11, 2026 14:43 IST

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Anvay Dravid

IMAGE: Anvay Dravid was named as the wicketkeeper-batter in the India U-19 one-day squad which will play three limited overs matches in Sri Lanka. Photograph: Six Cricket Community/Instagram

Key Points

  • Anvay Dravid has been picked as the wicketkeeper-batter for India U-19 team.
  • Anvay has previously played for the India U-19 B squad in the triangular series also featuring India A and Afghanistan's U-19 sides.
  • The India U-19 one-day team will be led by Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan, while Lakshya Raichandani will serve as his deputy.

Anvay, son of the legendary batter Rahul Dravid, was named in the India Under-19 team for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka next month.

Anvay was named in the one-day squad which will play three limited overs matches in Sri Lanka. He has been picked as the wicketkeeper-batter in the team along with Rajat Baghel.

Anvay has previously played for the India U-19 B squad in the triangular series also featuring India A and Afghanistan's U-19 sides in November last year.

The 17-year-old also had featured in one of the four squads for the BCCI's Under-19 One-Day Challenger Trophy in 2025. A top-order batter-cum-wicketkeeper,

the teenager was named in Team C of the tournament which is held annually and provides a platform for young cricketers to showcase their skills.

 

The India U-19 one-day team will be led by Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan, while Lakshya Raichandani will serve as his deputy.

Yashbardhan will also captain India in the two multi-day games in Sri Lanka, where Manav Krishna and Aryan Sandesh Sakpal are the two wicketkeepers.

India men's U-19 One-Day squad: Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (Captain), Lakshya Raichandani (vice-captain), Sagar Virk, Vineeth V K, Arjun Rajput, Kushagra Ojha, Rajat Baghel (WK), Anvay Dravid (WK), Anmoljeet Singh, Vutkuri Yashveer Goud, Rohit Anil Yadav, Shavin V, Kavya Paresh Patel, Mohit Ulva, Ishan Sood

India men's U19 multi-day squad: Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (Captain), Lakshya Raichandani (vice-captain), Sagar Virk, Patel Kush, Manal Chauhan, Kushagra Ojha, Manav Krishna (WK), Aryan Sandesh Sakpal (WK), Hemchudeshan J, BK Kishore, Rohit Anil Yadav, Kavya Paresh Patel, Priyanshu Singh, Pranav Raghvendra, Chigurupati Venkata

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