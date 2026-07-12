Rahul Dravid in race for England Test coach job?

Indian cricket icon Rahul Dravid is reportedly a strong contender for the England Test coach position, bringing his meticulous approach and vast experience to potentially succeed Brendon McCullum.

IMAGE: England eye Rahul Dravid after Brendon McCullum exit. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rahul Dravid is a leading candidate to become England's next Test coach.

Brendon McCullum was removed after England's 1-2 home series defeat to New Zealand.

Dravid's "meticulous" approach and deep understanding of the game make him an attractive option.

Despite his preference against full-time coaching, the England Test role could appeal to Dravid.

Other potential candidates include Andy Flower, Richard Dawson, Kumar Sangakkara, and Justin Langer.

Indian great Rahul Dravid has emerged as one of the contenders to succeed Brendon McCullum as England's Test coach after the New Zealander was removed following the team's disappointing run in the longest format.

According to a report in the Daily Telegraph, Dravid features among a list of potential candidates including former England coach Andy Flower and ex-England spinner Richard Dawson.

McCullum's Departure And The Search For A Successor

McCullum's four-year tenure as Test coach ended after England's 1-2 home series defeat to New Zealand, with the England and Wales Cricket Board deciding that "the time is right to make a change" ahead of next year's Ashes. He will remain in charge of the ODI and T20I sides.

Why Rahul Dravid Is A Top Contender

The 53-year-old Dravid, who guided India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title and the 2023 World Test Championship final, is seen as an attractive candidate because of his "meticulous" approach and deep understanding of the game. However, the newspaper did point out that Dravid has "no desire" to coach full-time.

"Dravid has no desire to coach full-time, but the England Test job would allow him extended periods at home and the chance to help keep alive his favourite format of the game. England, at the very least, should gauge his interest," according to the report.

Other Prominent Candidates For The Role

Among the leading candidates is Zimbabwe great Andy Flower, England's most successful coach in the modern era, having led the side to three Ashes series victories and the No. 1 Test ranking. Flower has also enjoyed considerable success in franchise cricket, including consecutive IPL titles with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Dawson, currently head coach of Glamorgan, is also viewed as a serious option after impressing with his tactical acumen and coaching credentials at both county and international levels.

Other names mentioned in the report include Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara, England Lions coach Andrew Flintoff, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson and former Australia coach Justin Langer.