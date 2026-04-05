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Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble Ends Unveiled At Chinnaswamy Stadium

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
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Last updated on: April 05, 2026 22:07 IST

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Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble are celebrated as the Karnataka State Cricket Association unveils stadium ends named in their honour at Bengaluru's iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium, recognising their immense contributions to Indian cricket.

Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble have been honoured by Karnataka State Cricket Association. Photograph: Aaruni Kumble/Instagram

Key Points

  • Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble have been honoured by KSCA with ends named after them at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
  • The former BEML end is now the Rahul Dravid End, while the pavilion end is now the Anil Kumble End.
  • Dravid expressed his gratitude to the KSCA and the stadium for their significant role in his career.

The Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble Ends at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru were officially unveiled at a touching ceremony attended by the stalwarts' family members on Sunday.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association president and long-time teammate of the two legends, Venkatesh Prasad and vice-president Sujith Somasundar oversaw the official unveiling along with other association officials.

 

The KSCA had announced on February 14 that Dravid, owner of 24177 international runs, Kumble, who has 956 international wickets, and former India woman cricketer Shanta Rangaswamy will have ends/stands named after them at the Chinnaswamy.

The old BEML end at far corner was renamed after Dravid, while the pavilion end was rechristened after Kumble.

'This place that has truly given me everything'

"It's been a second home to me. It's been a place where we've probably spent more time than we have in our houses. But it's also a place that has truly given me everything I am today. I can never be grateful enough for what the KSCA and this great, iconic ground have given me in my life.

"I'm truly thankful that Venkatesh Prasad and his committee have decided to name an end after me. It means a lot. I know this would mean a lot to my family as well," Dravid had said.

His mother Pushpa Dravid and brother Vijay were witness to the grand occasion.

Kumble's family too was in attendance through wife Chetana, son Mayas and daughters Aaruni and Swasthi.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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