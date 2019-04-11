rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rahul cracks IPL ton to boost World Cup hopes

Rahul cracks IPL ton to boost World Cup hopes

April 11, 2019 09:48 IST

KL Rahul celebrates after completing his century

IMAGE: KL Rahul celebrates after completing his century. Photograph: BCCI

Lokesh Rahul gave India's selectors a timely reminder of his abilities with an unbeaten century for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

Rahul, 26, is among a number of batsmen hopeful of securing the number four position in an otherwise settled India batting line-up ahead of the World Cup in England and Wales starting on May 30.

 

Ahead of the squad announcement on April 15, Rahul followed up scores of 55 and 71 not out with a maiden IPL ton as Kings XI posted a total of 197 for four in 20 overs against three-times champions Mumbai Indians.

Rahul, who was briefly suspended earlier this year for inappropriate comments on a television show, smashed six fours and six sixes in a 116-run stand with fellow opener Chris Gayle who scored 63.

In reply, Mumbai's Kieron Pollard hit a blistering 31-ball 83 as they clinched a last-ball three-wicket victory.

 

Source:
© Copyright 2019 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Tags: IPL, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Kieron Pollard, Chris Gayle
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use