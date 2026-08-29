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Chahar, Sai Kishore, Chahal deliver strong performances in County cricket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V August 29, 2026 00:21 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian leg-spinner Rahul Chahar delivered a sensational six-wicket haul for Surrey, while R Sai Kishore and Yuzvendra Chahal also impressed, showcasing the strong performance of Indian spinners in the English County Championship.

Rahul Chahar

IMAGE: Rahul Chahar finished with figures of 6/80 for Surrey in the County Championship match against Essex. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Surrey Cricket/X

Key Points

  • Rahul Chahar claimed an impressive 6 for 80 for Surrey against Essex in the County Championship.
  • Tamil Nadu's R Sai Kishore dismissed Ben Stokes and Colin Ackermann for Gloucestershire.
  • Yuzvendra Chahal secured two wickets for Northamptonshire in his County Championship outing.
  • Indian spinners are making a notable impact in the ongoing English County Championship matches.

Indian leg-spinner Rahul Chahar grabbed 6 for 80 for Surrey against Essex in their English County Championship Division One game in Chelmsford on Friday.

After Surrey were bowled out for 183 in their first essay, courtesy Chahar's brilliant figures of 22-4-80-6, Essex were restricted to 279 in 85 overs.

Chahar's Rajasthan teammate Mahipal Lomror got former South Africa skipper Dean Elgar.

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Indian Spinners Shine in County Cricket

Chahar's victims included Charlie Allison, Michael Pepper, Zaman Akhtar, Simon Harmer, Jamie Porter and Sam Cook.

In another match between Gloucestershire and Durham, Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore, who was ignored for Duleep Trophy, clean bowled legendary former England skipper Ben Stokes for 45 and also got the wicket of former Proteas international Colin Ackermann for 38.

However, Durham had reached 331 for 8 when bad light stopped play at Chester le Street. This was after Gloucestershire were bowled out for 137.

 

At Northampton, Yuzvendra Chahal took 2 for 58 in 19 overs for Northamptonshire against Ken which scored 345 in their first innings.

Chahal's victims were Ekansh Singh and Keith Dudgeon.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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