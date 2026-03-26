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Rahul Chahar set for Surrey return in County Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
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March 26, 2026 19:48 IST

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Indian leg-spinner Rahul Chahar is making a comeback to Surrey to participate in eight crucial County Championship matches, aiming to replicate his previous success.

Rahul Chahar

IMAGE: Rahul Chahar has featured in six T20Is and one ODI. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Rahul Chahar will play eight County Championship matches for Surrey, starting on June 7 against Hampshire.
  • Chahar made a memorable Surrey debut in 2025, taking 10 wickets against Hampshire.
  • His second innings figures of 8 for 51 were the best first-class bowling figures by a debutant for Surrey.

India leg-spinner Rahul Chahar will return to Surrey to play in eight County championship matches, starting with the fixture against Hampshire at the Oval on June 7.

Chahar had made his Surrey debut in September last year, his only match for the club till date, and made an instant impression, picking up 10 wickets against Hampshire.

 

His second innings figure of 8 for 51 is the best first-class bowling figures by a debutant for the club, breaking William Mudie's 166-year-old record when he took 7/61 in 1859.

"I'm so excited to be coming back to Surrey this season. I really enjoyed my short spell in 2025 and jumped at the opportunity to come back this season when I spoke to Alec Stewart.

"Surrey is a successful club and I want to help the team achieve its goals in 2026," said Chahar, who has played seven white-ball matches for India.

Chahar also has 101 wickets from 27 first-class games.

Stewart welcomes Chahar

Former England captain Alec Stewart, Surrey's Director of Cricket, said: "Rahul came in last year and did an excellent job at Hampshire, showing his qualities.

"We're looking forward to welcoming back to the group and seeing how he can contribute to winning games of cricket for Surrey."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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