Rahane shares untold story of his bond with Kohli

Ajinkya Rahane recently shared insights into his dynamic partnership with Virat Kohli, revealing Kohli's closely guarded secrets behind his white-ball chasing prowess and the strong camaraderie that fuelled their successful Test collaborations.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane played together in 67 Tests for India. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ajinkya Rahane stated that Virat Kohli kept the 'secrets and calculations' behind his exceptional white-ball run-chases private, even from teammates.

Rahane and Kohli's successful Test partnership was built on strong camaraderie, positive communication, and their complementary aggressive and calm natures.

Kohli encouraged Rahane to play his natural attacking game and enjoyed confronting opposition bowlers, often asking Rahane for confirmation to sledge back.

The pair formed India's fifth-most productive Test partnership, accumulating 3,661 runs in 67 innings with 10 century stands.

Rahane recently announced his retirement from international cricket, concluding a career with significant contributions across all formats.

Former Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane reflected on his batting partnership with former Test skipper and legend Virat Kohli, saying that it was the camaraderie between both of them and Virat's encouragement for Rahane's natural game which helped the pair prosper in the longer format.

He also added how the star batter would not share the secret and calculations behind his masterful chasing abilities in white-ball cricket, even with his teammates.

Kohli's Unrevealed Chasing Formula

Ajinkya, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, was speaking on the 'Stick to Cricket' podcast, co-hosted by former England cricketers Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, Phil Tufnell and David "Bumble" Lloyd.

Speaking during the podcast, the Indian middle-order stalwart said that Virat would not reveal the secrets and calculations behind his incredible white-ball run-chases.

"It is his mind and the calculation in his mind. But that's his secret. I've tried to ask him many times, but he does not give it away. He will not give you any clue. His ability to take calculated risks at the perfect time is the key. MS Dhoni was like that too. But the calculations in Virat's head were something else," he said.

Complementary Styles and Strong Camaraderie

The batter said that he and Virat complemented each other because of their opposing natures, with Virat being the aggressor and Ajinkya bringing the calm. He spoke on the partnerships he had with Virat in Australia and how the 37-year-old would take on bowlers aggressively.

He also recalled the enjoyment Virat would get out of bowlers coming at him and how he would encourage his partner-in-crime 'Ajju' to play his natural attacking game.

"We complemented each other very well because of his aggressive nature and my calm nature. The reason behind our successful partnerships was the positive and frank communication. We had many good partnerships against Australia. And in those, whenever Virat thought of going against a particular bowler and if my response was positive, he would do it better," said Ajinkya.

"Virat always liked people coming after him. And he used to ask me if he should sledge the opposition player back. I would tell him, 'Yes, go for it' as that's what worked for him. Our camaraderie was great, and we used to spend a lot of time with each other even off the field. We used to talk a lot about cricket, which you don't see nowadays. He was always positive and used to tell me never to hesitate in attacking a bowler."

"He was always positive. He said, 'Just play your game'. For me, naturally I was.. I'm an attacking cricketer, attacking batsman. So he said, 'If you feel like going after a particular bowler, don't hesitate at all'. So he was always positive. He never told me, 'Okay, let's see how it feels, let's see, or take out 10-15 balls and then play your game'. 'If you feel like going after the first ball, go for it'," Ajinkya signed off.

A Formidable Test Partnership

As Virat Kohli established himself as the most dominant Test skipper of the modern era, his most reliable soldier at the non-striker's end was Rahane.

They are India's fifth-most productive Test pair, scoring 3,661 runs in 67 innings at an average of 56.32, with 10 century stands and 17 half-century stands, including a massive 365 run stand against New Zealand in 2016, which is the fifth-highest partnership by an Indian pair in Tests and the best one for fourth wicket by an Indian duo.

In Tests, Rahane played 85 matches and 144 innings, scoring 5,077 runs, including 12 centuries and 26 fifties, at an average of 38.46 and a strike rate of 49.50.

In ODIs, he featured in 90 matches and 87 innings, scoring 2,962 runs, with 3 centuries and 24 fifties, at an average of 35.26 and a strike rate of 78.63.

In T20Is, he played 20 matches and 20 innings, scoring 375 runs, with no centuries and one fifty, at an average of 20.83 and a strike rate of 113.29. In 195 international matches, he has scored 8,414 runs in 251 innings at an average of 35.95, with 15 centuries and 51 fifties, with a best score of 188.