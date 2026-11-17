New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra offers insights into the evolving nature of home pitches for the upcoming Test series against India, predicting initial seam movement followed by more favourable batting conditions, as he makes his anticipated return from injury.

IMAGE: New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra expects the pitches to offer assistance to seamers early in the Test series against India. Photograph: Rachin Ravindra/Instagram

Key Points Rachin Ravindra anticipates New Zealand pitches will initially aid seamers but become more batting-friendly as Test matches unfold.

Despite early assistance for fast bowlers, Ravindra believes batters can achieve significant scores once they adapt to the conditions.

The all-rounder is making his return to action after an eight-week rehabilitation period for a dislocated shoulder.

Ravindra expressed excitement about his comeback, especially playing his first game in three months at his home ground in Wellington.

He expects the Basin Reserve wicket to offer nice bounce and carry, leading to a good contest in the opening Test beginning on Thursday.

New Zealand pitches might carry a green tinge and offer assistance to seamers initially, but the conditions tend to become more favourable for batting as a match progresses, feels home team all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who expects a good contest in the upcoming Test series against India.

Ravindra, who is making a comeback after dislocating his shoulder, believes that despite the assistance available to fast bowlers in New Zealand conditions, batters can score big once they settle down and commit to their plans.

Understanding New Zealand Pitch Dynamics

"Typically, a lot of people say about Test cricket, New Zealand always plays a bit better than it looks. I think the grass coverage and the green tinge sort of makes us wonder what's it going to do? Is it going to nip, bounce or seam? But that's a standard Test wicket," Ravindra said ahead of opening Test beginning on Thursday here.

"I think the new ball is always going to do that. But you've seen some fantastic scores and great games of cricket played here at the Basin in the last few years. So I expect it to be a good wicket, as it always is. "Nice bounce, nice carry. But yeah, it's Test cricket in New Zealand. You're always going to have probably the seamers dominating with a bit of chipping in from the spinners," he added.

Rachin Ravindra's Return From Injury

The 26-year-old is returning to action after an eight-week rehabilitation period following his shoulder dislocation and is delighted to be back in the mix after being forced to watch his teammates from the sidelines.

"Watching the guys play on TV, you get a little bit of FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out), you want to be out there. I'm super excited, especially in Wellington. It's always nice to have your first game back in three months at your home ground," he said.