Rachin Ravindra doubtful for India series after injury

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra faces an uncertain future for the upcoming T20 series against India after dislocating his shoulder, prompting concerns for the Black Caps' crucial home schedule.

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra is a doubtful starter for New Zealand's T20I series against India after suffering a shoulder injury. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Key Points Rachin Ravindra dislocated his shoulder during a promotional shoot, making him a doubtful starter for the India T20 series.

Medical assessments found no major structural damage, but his return depends on rehabilitation progress.

New Zealand Cricket will not rush Ravindra's recovery due to a demanding international schedule, including upcoming Test matches.

The multi-format series against India includes five T20Is, five ODIs, and two Tests.

The incident has prompted New Zealand Cricket to review safety processes for commercial shoots.

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra is a doubtful starter for the T20 series against India after dislocating his shoulder while attempting a diving catch during a promotional shoot.

While medical assessments conducted on Friday found no major structural damage, Ravindra's return to competitive cricket will depend on how he responds during the initial stages of his rehabilitation.

Ravindra's Recovery And Series Impact

New Zealand will host India in a multi-format series beginning with five T20Is from October 22 to November 1. New Zealand Cricket said it was still "unclear" whether Ravindra would be available for the series.

"It was a really unfortunate injury," Black Caps performance manager Mike Sandle was quoted as saying by Cricinfo.com.

"We're gutted for Rachin and our key priority is making sure he recovers well and gets back on the field as soon as he can. As with all commercial shoots involving our players, the activities were agreed in advance by all parties, with appropriate safety measures in place. "It was a bit of a freak accident (earlier this week), and we'll continue to review our processes around events like this in the future," he added.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter also said the team would not rush Ravindra back given its demanding schedule.

"With a heavy schedule of Test cricket in the next six months, we don't want to rush Rachin back sooner than we need to," Walter said. "He's in great hands in terms of his rehab and we look forward to welcoming him back soon."

Post the T20Is, the teams will then play five ODIs followed by two Tests.