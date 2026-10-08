Rabada to miss 1st Test vs Australia; Nortje returns

South Africa's pace spearhead Kasigo Rabada has been ruled out of the 1st Test vs Australia, two spinners included in team for Durban duel.

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Kagiso Rabada, South Africa's key pace bowler, will miss the first Test against Australia in Durban due to a hamstring injury, with the decision being a conservative one to ensure full recovery.

South Africa will opt for a dual spin attack, featuring Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj, anticipating conditions to favour spinners later in the match.

Pace bowler Anrich Nortje returns to first-class cricket after a three-year absence, with captain Temba Bavuma highlighting his 'X factor' and 150 kph+ bowling speed.

Rabada is expected to be available for selection for the second Test in Gqeberha, scheduled to start on October 18.

The team composition includes Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, and Anrich Nortje.

South Africa’s lead attack bowler Kagiso Rabada will sit out the first Test against Australia, which starts in Durban on Friday, with the home side to field two spinners at Kingsmead. Rabada was in contention for selection as he worked his way back to fitness after a hamstring injury in June and trained with the team at Kingsmead on Thursday but has been left out to continue his recovery, captain Temba Bavuma told a press conference.

Conservative Approach to Rabada's Recovery

"It wasn’t an easy (decision). I think we did go the conservative route, to give him a couple of extra days to get closer to where he can be at 100 percent fitness," Bavuma said.

Rabada would be in contention for the second Test in Gqeberha, which starts on October 18, he added.

"Obviously for us, as soon as he gets the green light from the medical team, we expect him to be in the starting lineup," the skipper added.

Dual Spin Attack and Nortje's Return

Bavuma named a side that sees Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj lead a dual spin attack and pace bowler Anrich Nortje play in a first-class game for the first time in more than three years.

"It's hard to ignore his X factor," Bavuma said of Nortje, whose career has been hampered by injury.

"There aren't many guys around who are bowling 150 (kph) plus. And I think as a batter that's not something that I would look forward to."

Confidence in Spinners

Bavuma said he expected conditions for the spinners to improve after the opening days of the Test.

"Those spin twins, if I can call them that, have added another dimension to our bowling attack. As much as we've always been about fast bowling, when conditions have allowed for spinners to come into the game they've been able to play an effective role.

"If the conditions play that way, the whole team is confident in that they can put the opposition under pressure. I think there's a healthy competition between them so that always helps," Bavuma added.

South Africa's Team for First Test

Team: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Anrich Nortje.