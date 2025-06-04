HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Rabada tested positive for cocaine, confirms SA agency

Rabada tested positive for cocaine, confirms SA agency

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 04, 2025 17:02 IST

x

Rabada

IMAGE: The 30-year-old Kagiso Rabada can resume playing for his country in June, after being named in South Africa's squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's from June 11 to 15. Photograph: Ash Allen/Reuters

Kagiso Rabada's month suspension after he failed a drug test was because the fast bowler tested positive for cocaine, the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport has said.

Rabada, who was with the Gujarat Titans when he returned home from the Indian Premier League in April, admitted failing a drug test and apologised for his actions.

The 30-year-old, ranked number two in the Test bowler rankings, said he had returned an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug.

Rabada had been tested in January when he was playing in the SA20 for MI Cape Town and SAIDS said in a report published this week that it detected the presence of Benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.

 

Rabada returned from his suspension to play two matches for Gujarat, who finished third in the standings.

He is due to spearhead South Africa's bowling attack in the World Test Championship final at Lord's when they face Australia from June 11-15.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Krunal 1st POTM In Two Finals!
Krunal 1st POTM In Two Finals!
IPL 2025 Recap: The Ups, Downs, Delight and Despair!
IPL 2025 Recap: The Ups, Downs, Delight and Despair!
How RCB's Astute Auction Strategy Reaped Rich Rewards
How RCB's Astute Auction Strategy Reaped Rich Rewards
Captain Cool Iyer Ticks All The Right Boxes!
Captain Cool Iyer Ticks All The Right Boxes!
Who Bagged IPL 2025's Biggest Awards?
Who Bagged IPL 2025's Biggest Awards?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Timeless Laxmikant-Pyarelal Songs

webstory image 2

Why You Should Journey To The Lovely Hemkund Sahib

webstory image 3

Mani Ratnam's Top 7 Songs With A R Rahman

VIDEOS

9 killed in truck-van collision in MP's Jhabua1:00

9 killed in truck-van collision in MP's Jhabua

Parts of Mumbai witnesses heavy rain7:17

Parts of Mumbai witnesses heavy rain

Nora looks absolutely stunning in white1:02

Nora looks absolutely stunning in white

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD