Rabada says 'consistent' Kohli pushes him to give his best

April 23, 2020 17:26 IST

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli speaks to Delhi Capitals fast bowler Kagiso Rabada. Photograph: BCCI

South Africa's pace sensation Kagiso Rabada says India captain Virat Kohli pushes him to give his best on the field and commands utmost respect with his sheer consistency across formats.



Both Rabada and Kohli have enjoyed many on-field battles across formats and also in the Indian Premier League.

When asked to name a cricketer he respects the most and who has pushed him to do his best, the pacer said: "If you look at one day cricket, I would say Virat Kohli is the most consistent performer, he is consistent in Test cricket as well.



"I even like the work of Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson," Rabada said on a chat show.



Kohli averages over 50 in all three formats, while the 24-year-old South Africa fast bowler has taken 197 wickets from 43 Tests while he has picked up 117 ODI wickets from 75 matches.



He has also taken 30 wickets from 24 T20 internationals. He has also claimed 31 wickets in 18 IPL matches.



Rabada has already achieved a lot of success after making his Test and ODI debut in 2015, but the Johannesburg-born cricketer said he wants to get better and dreams of winning a World Cup.



"Well, it was an ambition of mine to be where I am today. So glad to have reached that pinnacle. All I want to do now is focus on a few things that would make me play better, win a World Cup, that'd be amazing," added Rabada.



