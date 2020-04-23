News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rabada says 'consistent' Kohli pushes him to give his best

Rabada says 'consistent' Kohli pushes him to give his best

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 23, 2020 17:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'If you look at one day cricket, I would say Virat Kohli is the most consistent performer, he is consistent in Test cricket as well.'

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli speaks to Delhi Capitals fast bowler Kagiso Rabada. Photograph: BCCI

South Africa's pace sensation Kagiso Rabada says India captain Virat Kohli pushes him to give his best on the field and commands utmost respect with his sheer consistency across formats.

Both Rabada and Kohli have enjoyed many on-field battles across formats and also in the Indian Premier League.

 

When asked to name a cricketer he respects the most and who has pushed him to do his best, the pacer said: "If you look at one day cricket, I would say Virat Kohli is the most consistent performer, he is consistent in Test cricket as well.

"I even like the work of Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson," Rabada said on a chat show.

Kohli averages over 50 in all three formats, while the 24-year-old South Africa fast bowler has taken 197 wickets from 43 Tests while he has picked up 117 ODI wickets from 75 matches.

He has also taken 30 wickets from 24 T20 internationals. He has also claimed 31 wickets in 18 IPL matches.

Rabada has already achieved a lot of success after making his Test and ODI debut in 2015, but the Johannesburg-born cricketer said he wants to get better and dreams of winning a World Cup.

"Well, it was an ambition of mine to be where I am today. So glad to have reached that pinnacle. All I want to do now is focus on a few things that would make me play better, win a World Cup, that'd be amazing," added Rabada.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

India umpires take online lessons to sharpen skills

India umpires take online lessons to sharpen skills

See: Dhawan, son play 'Quarantine Premier League'

See: Dhawan, son play 'Quarantine Premier League'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use