Rabada joins Steyn, Ntini in South Africa's elite Test club

Kagiso Rabada has etched his name in South African cricket history by becoming only the fourth Proteas bowler to claim 200 Test wickets on home soil, a significant milestone achieved during a crucial Test match against Australia where South Africa mounted a strong comeback.

IMAGE: South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates a wicket against Australia. Photograph: Proteas Men/X

Key Points Kagiso Rabada became the fourth South African bowler to take 200 Test wickets on home soil.

Rabada achieved this milestone in his 38th home Test, boasting an average of 20.06 with 10 five-wicket hauls.

South Africa enforced a follow-on against Australia after dismissing them for just 99 in their first innings.

Captain Temba Bavuma scored 179, leading a significant batting recovery for the Proteas to declare at 425/9.

With a day left, South Africa has a strong chance to level the three-match series, which Australia currently leads 1-0.

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada joined an elite list of South African legends, becoming the only fourth Proteas bowler to reach 200 Test wickets on home soil.

Rabada, who made a return to competitive cricket for the first time since the Indian Premier League final, took wickets of Nic Maddison and Mitchell Starc, ending with figures of 2/33 in 12 overs.

Rabada's Historic Home Soil Achievement

In 38 Tests at home, Rabada has taken 200 wickets at an average of 20.06, with 10 five-wicket hauls and four ten-wicket hauls to his name, with best bowling figures of 7/112 at the time of writing. He has joined Dale Steyn (261 scalps), Makhaya Ntini (249) and Shaun Pollock in an elite list of bowlers.

Overall in 74 Tests, he has taken 342 wickets at an average of 22.01, including 17 five-wicket hauls and four ten-wicket hauls, with best figures of 7/112. He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in Tests for the Proteas.

South Africa's Dominant Bowling Performance

Coming to the match, the Proteas staged a remarkable fightback and have enforced a follow-on after the Aussies were skittled out for just 99 in their first innings. Steven Smith (28 in 88 balls, with two fours) was the only batter to touch 20-run mark as Marco Jansen (5/33), Rabada (2/33) and Wiaan Mulder (2/13) demolished Aussie batting.

Proteas' Resilient Batting Effort

Earlier, in their first innings, Proteas had sunk to 110/6 at one point on day three, with barely any action taking place on the first two days due to rain. However, skipper Temba Bavuma (179 in 334 balls, with 18 fours and a six) dug deep, putting a 132-run stand with Marco Jansen (85 in 100 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) and then a 183-run stand with Simon Harmer (82 in 157 balls, with 10 fours and a six), taking Proteas to 425/9 declared, a score barely believable at one point when Scott Boland (5/81) was ripping apart the Proteas batting.

The three-match series is currently in the hands of Australia by 1-0, and Proteas have a fine chance to make it one-all with a day left in the Test match.