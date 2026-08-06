R Vinay Kumar set for big Karnataka coaching role

R Vinay Kumar is set to take over as the new head coach for the Karnataka state team, aiming to replicate his past success in leading them to domestic glory.

IMAGE: Vinay Kumar likely to take charge of Karnataka cricket team. Photograph: R Vinay Kumar/Instagram

Key Points R Vinay Kumar has been appointed as the new head coach for the Karnataka state cricket team.

Kumar, a former India pacer, replaces Yere Goud in the coaching role.

He previously led Karnataka to consecutive Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy titles in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

Deepak Chougule will serve as the fielding coach, while Mansur Ali Khan continues as the bowling coach.

Vinay Kumar's primary objective is to guide Karnataka, eight-time Ranji champions, to further domestic silverware.

Former India and Karnataka pacer R Vinay Kumar is all set to take over as the state coach ahead of the upcoming domestic season.

Vinay, who led Karnataka to back-to-back Ranji Trophy title wins in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons, will replace Yere Goud as the head coach, sources informed PTI.

Vinay Kumar's Coaching Staff And Past Achievements

The 42-year-old, who played a Test, 31 ODIs and 9 T20Is between 2010 and 2013, will have his former teammate Deepak Chougule as fielding coach.

PTI has learned that current bowling coach Mansur Ali Khan is expected to continue in the role for the upcoming season.

The eight-time champions Karnataka had reached the Ranji Trophy final the previous season, only to be beaten by Jammu and Kashmir.

After retiring from professional cricket in 2021, Vinay has worked in several roles as commentator, and a talent scout for Mumbai Indians.

Vinay, who was MI Emirates' bowling coach in 2022 season of ILT20 in the UAE, has also appeared a season for Puducherry as guest player, while his former teammate J Arunkumar did the head coach duty.

Vinay's primary duty will be to add another domestic title to Karnataka's kitty after leading them a rare consecutive domestic double -- Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy -- in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

In fact, Karnataka also won the Irani Trophy in those two seasons under Vinay.

Karnataka's last domestic title came in the 2024-25 season, grabbing the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a 36-run win over Vidarbha.

In the 2026-27 Ranji season, Karnataka are clubbed with Hyderabad, Tripura, Andhra, Punjab, Assam, Saurashtra and Chhattisgarh in Elite Group B.