Sai Kishore to play for English county side Surrey

IMAGE: R Sai Kishore will play a couple of two Division One matches in the English County Championship. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

India's left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore has signed up with Surrey to play two Division One matches in the English County Championship later this month.



The 28-year-old Tamil Nadu spinner will make his county debut against Yorkshire in Scarborough, a match that could see him face his former Chennai Super Kings teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is featuring for the hosts.



Sai Kishore's short stint will end with Surrey's game against Durham at Chester-le-Street from July 29 to August 1.



"I

am really excited to be joining Surrey for the next two County Championship matches," said Sai Kishore, who plays for Gujarat Titans in the IPL and leads Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy, in a statement."Surrey are one of the most prestigious clubs in the world and I have heard great things about the set-up from lots of different people in the game."

Sai Kishore, who has represented India in three T20 Internationals, has an impressive first-class record with 192 wickets at an average of 23.5. The left-arm spinner has been part of Gujarat Titans in the IPL since 2022, picking up 32 wickets at an average of just over 20.



He is also handy with the bat, having a first-class career-best score of 81.