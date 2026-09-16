Pybus reveals what Afghanistan must fix after India loss

Afghanistan head coach Richard Pybus outlines crucial strategies for the team's T20 improvement, focusing on enhancing strike rates, reducing dot balls, and developing high-quality domestic cricket pitches.

IMAGE: Afghanistan coach Richard Pybus calls for better batting and pitches after the loss to India. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Afghanistan's head coach Richard Pybus emphasised the critical need for improved strike rates and reduced dot balls in T20 cricket.

Pybus advocated for the development of high-quality cricket pitches in Afghanistan to foster better white-ball players.

The coach suggested appointing an international curator to ensure consistent, suitable playing surfaces for T20 matches.

Afghanistan's batting, particularly during the Powerplay, requires a more aggressive approach to compete effectively.

Indian batters benefit significantly from playing on world-class batting wickets, a crucial factor in their T20 success.

Afghanistan head coach Richard Pybus admitted his side must improve its strike rate and reduce dot balls, while stressing the need for quality pitches at home to develop its white-ball game after the seven-wicket loss to India in the second T20I in Delhi.

Afghanistan lost to India by seven wickets in the second T20I in Delhi on Tuesday after posting 164 for seven, allowing the Men in Blue to chase down the target in just 15.2 overs and seal the three-match series 2-0.

The Need For Quality Pitches

"Look, we want good cricket wickets. It's as simple as that. This is T20 cricket. We're not trying to make a track spicy for a Test match. We've got to be good enough," Pybus said.

The 62-year-old England-born coach suggested that Afghanistan could look at appointing an international curator to ensure greater consistency in domestic conditions. "I do think that one of the things I would suggest to the board, as we did in the West Indies, is to appoint an international curator to achieve a uniform surface."

"And that was more for when we were travelling around the territories in the West Indies when we were playing international matches, to make sure we were getting the wickets that we wanted. "But I do think we need to make sure that the stadiums have got very specific wickets for our white-ball cricket. We need quality of wickets to develop quality of practice."

Improving Batting Strike Rate And Powerplay Performance

Pybus said Afghanistan's batting also needed to become more aggressive, particularly during the Powerplay.

"If we're going to improve as a T20 side, our strike rate's got to improve. Our dot ball percentage is too high and our strike rate's got to improve," he said.

"India's par was 10 runs an over. They've played their whole IPL, they know how to play on these wickets and their game was developed on these wickets. For us, we don't have these quality of wickets back in Afghanistan."

Pybus said Afghanistan needed to develop players capable of maintaining a higher scoring rate during the Powerplay.

"But we've got to develop the players so that our strike power in the Powerplay is... we need to be able to get up there and we need to be able to hold it."

"And again, India has got unbelievable depth. We don't have a talent pool anywhere remotely as deep as India. So it's about just working with the players."

"I think you'll find that the average part for Afghanistan's power players is about 45 for one. That's the stuff that we've really got to seriously work on over the next three, six, nine, 12 months."

Learning From India's Batting Success

Pybus also highlighted the advantage Indian batters have gained from playing regularly on high-quality batting surfaces.

"The thing is, you're playing on the best batting wickets in the world. These players, they've learned how to set their game up where they can hit, as you saw today."

"You can hit the seamers and the spinners off the top of the length. And they're unbelievable at it. I think you'll probably find that your best wickets, best T20 wickets in the world are here."