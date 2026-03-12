Punjab Kings Unveil New Jersey For IPL 2026

IMAGE: Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer poses in the new jersey ahead of IPL 2026. Photograph: Punjab Kings/X

Punjab Kings have unveiled their official match jersey for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), introducing a refreshed design while retaining the team’s traditional red and blue colours.

The jersey features a new pattern that begins with the franchise’s lion symbol at the centre and gradually transitions into diamond-shaped elements across the fabric.

Design reflects team's philosophy

According to the franchise, the lion motif represents instinct, aggression and raw talent, while the diamond shapes symbolise how that talent is shaped through preparation and the demands of top-level competition.

The design also reflects the team's approach of identifying young players and developing them into match-winners through strong support systems.

Blending tradition with a modern look, the new jersey is aimed at connecting with both loyal supporters and the team’s growing global fanbase.

The jersey will make its on-field debut when last year's runners-up Punjab host Gujarat Titans in their season-opener in New Chandigarh on March 31.