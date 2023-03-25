News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Punjab Kings rope in BBL star Short for injured Bairstow

March 25, 2023 19:12 IST
IMAGE: Adelaide Strikers' Matthew Short was named Player of the Tournament in the Big Bash League last season. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

England batsman Jonny Bairstow will miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) season after failing to recover from surgery in time for the two-month tournament, his team Punjab Kings said on Saturday.

 

Bairstow was forced to undergo surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle after a freak injury suffered on the golf course in September which ruled the 33-year-old out of the Twenty20 World Cup where England won the title.

"We regret to inform you that Jonny Bairstow will not be a part of the IPL this season because of his injury. We wish him the best and look forward to seeing him next season," the team said in a statement.

Uncapped Australian batsman Matthew Short, who was named player of the tournament in the Big Bash League last season, has been named as a replacement. The opening batsman scored 458 runs for the Adelaide Strikers.

The IPL begins on March 31.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
