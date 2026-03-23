Draw confidence from last season's strong showing, Ponting urges Punjab Kings players

Ricky Ponting is preparing the Punjab Kings for IPL success by focusing on the players' physical and mental strength, urging them to replicate last season's strong performance.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting with team co-owner Preity Zinta. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ricky Ponting urges Punjab Kings players to be physically, technically, and mentally prepared for the upcoming IPL season.

Ponting draws confidence from Kings' strong performance last season, despite losing the final to RCB.

Ponting encourages players to learn from mistakes and stick to the game plan, emphasising that errors are part of the game.

Punjab Kings will face Gujarat Titans in their season-opener at Mullanpur on March 31.

Head coach Ricky Ponting has urged Punjab Kings players to be physically, technically, and mentally sharp, while drawing confidence from their strong showing last season.

Punjab Kings reached the IPL final last year after a decade, but a maiden title eluded them as Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat them in the summit clash.

The team led by Shreyas Iyer displayed an aggressive and dominating style of play, making them one of the teams to beat in the IPL this year.

"This is training, this is preparation. This is about getting ourselves physically, technically, and mentally right for that first game on the 31st," Ponting was quoted as saying in a release by the franchise.

Punjab Kings will take on Gujarat Titans in their season-opener at Mullanpur on March 31.

"I want you to think back and think what you brought to this team last year and that made us a good team," Ponting said.

Ponting's philosophy on mistakes

The legendary Australian also urged his players not to get bogged down by failures as long as they stick to the game plan.

"We all make mistakes. That's fine. I will make mistakes on the way through this. You will all make mistakes, you'll drop a catch, you'll play bad shots, you'll bowl a bad over."

"But as long as you are sticking to what you know and what your game plan is, if you make a mistake, doing that in my eyes is not a mistake. It's just what happens in the game, it's a part of the game," Ponting added.