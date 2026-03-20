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Home  » Cricket » Punjab Kings' Lockie Ferguson to miss initial phase of IPL 2026 for family time

Punjab Kings' Lockie Ferguson to miss initial phase of IPL 2026 for family time

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
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March 20, 2026 00:16 IST

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Lockie Ferguson

IMAGE: New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson will be absent from the initial Punjab Kings' IPL matches to prioritise family time following the birth of his first child. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Lockie Ferguson will miss the first seven IPL games for Punjab Kings due to paternity leave.
  • Ferguson previously took paternity leave during the T20 World Cup.
  • He aims to spend time with his newborn son and support his wife.
  • Ferguson played only four games for Punjab Kings last season due to a hamstring injury.

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson will miss the first seven league games for his IPL franchise Punjab Kings to spend time at home following the birth of his first child.

Ferguson had taken a paternity league midway into the T20 World Cup before rejoining New Zealand for the Super 8 stage.

 

The pacer could only play four games for Punjab Kings last season due to a hamstring injury. Last season, the team reached its first final since 2014.

"He is not available for the first seven games," an IPL source said.

Ferguson's Prioritisation of Family

Ahead of the third T20 against South Africa in Auckland, Ferguson spoke about the time off from the IPL.

"Just had a wee son, trying to spend as much time as I can at home and help the wife out. I'll have a few weeks off after this, before sort of heading to the later stages of the IPL and away for the winter," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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