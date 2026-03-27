Shashank Singh predicts Punjab Kings will win IPL 2026

Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh boldly predicts an IPL 2026 victory, citing strong team belief and focused preparation for the coveted trophy.

IMAGE: Shashank Singh was one of the outstanding performers for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, aggregating 354 runs in 14 matches. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Shashank Singh is confident that Punjab Kings will win the IPL 2026 final on May 31.

Punjab Kings aim to focus on each match individually to avoid pressure and achieve their ultimate goal.

The team has retained 21 players from the 2025 squad, maintaining a strong core.

Shashank emphasises the importance of embracing his lower middle-order role.

Having fallen short in the 2025 IPL final, Shashank Singh is confident Punjab Kings will go all the way and lift the coveted trophy on May 31 at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru this season.

Punjab Kings had scripted a stirring run to reach the final after a decade-long wait, only to fall agonisingly short, going down by six runs to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the title clash.

"I know that on May 31st, we will be playing at the Chinnaswamy and lifting the cup. It's not just a feeling, I know this. This will happen," Shashank said on Friday.

"It's the self belief and team belief. Everyone is on the same page. There is confidence in everyone."

PBKS enjoyed a stellar campaign last season, topping the league stage with nine wins from 14 matches before beating Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to book a place in the final.

Asked how they plan to repeat last year's performance all over again, Shashank said, "We will take it match by match because ultimate aim is to get a trophy.

"If we keep thinking we reached the final last year, there will be a lot of pressure on us. So our immediate aim is to prepare for our first game against GT, then against CSK and KKR," Shashank said on 'JioStar Press Room'.

The Shreyas Iyer-led, Ricky Ponting-coached team has retained 21 players from its 2025 squad, keeping the core set of players intact.

"To play the final and win is the ultimate goal. But we have to focus on every match, rectify our mistakes that will be easier. We are very motivated and excited that we are the same group. We are better prepared than last year."

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Shashank on embracing his role

Having adapted to a lower middle-order role at PBKS, the 34-year-old said embracing the responsibility has been key to his growth.

"It's important to love the role. Earlier I also used to think I am a top-order batter and I have bee thrown down the order. But then I fell in love with the role.

"The most important thing to prosper in this role is to get the backing (of the team management and dressing room) because you need freedom to play high risk cricket."

Talking about his preparation, he said, personal goals will be secondary this season.

"It is more a mental game than skill game during the IPL. The past year didn't go well for me as I had a spate of injuries and I couldn't play competitive cricket much.

"My biggest goal is to make an impact for the team. Individual goal wills be secondary because I want the team to win and I want a photo with the cup.

"I don't like batting much in the nets, and I prefer to bat in the games beause my role requires to use the mind more than the skill set, stay calm under pressure."

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Expectations for young players

Youngsters like Rajasthan Royals' Viabhav Sooryavanshi and Priyanshi Arya of Punjab Kings enjoyed a breakout season last year but Shashank feels the the two will have to face heightened expectations this season.

"It won't be difficult but teams will be better prepared and there will be pressure of performance this year. We all know what IPL is. There will be expectation from them."

Shashank himself had enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2024 where he scored 354 runs in 14 matches.

"Like last year for me, I didn't want to be a one-year wonder, a lot of time we see that happening. Those who do well in one season their second season become really important because every team is planning for us and there is fan, owner, franchise pressure, performance preassure to match the previous season," he added.

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