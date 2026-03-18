Punjab Kings Coach Ponting Approves Marco Jansen's Delayed IPL Arrival

Ricky Ponting is supporting Marco Jansen's delayed arrival to the Punjab Kings for the IPL season, citing logistical issues following the T20 World Cup and travel restrictions.

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Key Points Ricky Ponting supports Marco Jansen's late arrival to the Punjab Kings IPL squad due to post-T20 World Cup travel complications.

South African and West Indies players experienced significant delays leaving India after the T20 World Cup because of airport restrictions.

Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai will also join the Punjab Kings later due to conflict in his country.

Punjab Kings will begin their 2026 IPL campaign against Gujarat Titans on March 31.

Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting has approved the late arrival Marco Jansen for IPL 2026 considering that the South African all-rounder was among the last batch of players who departed late from India following the T20 World Cup due to logistical issues.

South Africa and West Indies players were stuck in India for more than a week after concluding their World Cup campaigns. Some of them, including West Indies head coach Daren Sammy and Proteas batter David Miller, also vented out their frustration over the delay in their departure from India due to restricted operations of major airports like Dubai and Abu Dhabi amid the conflict in the Middle East.

Afghanistan's Omarzai will join Punjab Kings on March 23

Jansen, a key member of the PBKS unit, will join the squad on March 26. Ponting and majority of foreign players are set to link up with the team on March 21.

Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai will join the team on March 23 from Kabul. His country is currently involved in a conflict with Pakistan.

In their first year with PBKS, the Ponting and Shreyas Iyer combine took the franchise to the final last season, its first since 2014.

"Ricky fully supports his players. Considering Marco left late from India, he understands the need for giving him adequate time at home," a source told PTI.

The lanky left-arm pacer took 16 wickets last season at an economy rate of 9.20.

Captain Iyer is expected to join the squad on March 19.

With Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports still operating at levels far below their capacity, the teams are facing an additional challenge while arranging players' travel from the west.

Punjab Kings will be open their 2026 campaign against Gujarat Titans at home on March 31. They face CSK in away game on April 3.