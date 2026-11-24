Punjab Kings (PBKS) are making significant changes to their coaching staff ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League season, bringing in experienced former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and ex-Chennai Super Kings staff member Rajiv Kumar to bolster their team.

IMAGE: Former India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey served as Mumbai Indians' bowling coach for two seasons. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Punjab Kings (PBKS) have appointed Paras Mhambrey as their new bowling coach and Rajiv Kumar as their fielding coach for the 2027 IPL season.

Mhambrey, formerly India's bowling coach from 2021-2024, replaces James Hopes, while Kumar takes over from Brad Haddin.

Mhambrey brings extensive experience, having worked with Ricky Ponting at Mumbai Indians and overseeing India's successful 2023 World Cup and 2024 T20 World Cup campaigns.

The coaching changes follow a revamp at Mumbai Indians, where Mhambrey previously served, and PBKS's ongoing quest for their first IPL title.

Ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to appoint Paras Mhambrey and ex-Chennai Super Kings (CSK) staff member Rajiv Kumar as their bowling coach and fielding coach, respectively. According to Cricinfo, Mhambrey, the ex-Indian bowling coach, will be taking place of former Aussie all-rounder James Hopes, while Rajiv will be taking over reins from former Aussie wicketkeeper-batter Brad Haddin, both of whom parted ways with the Shreyas Iyer-led franchise last month.

New Coaching Appointments

Mhambrey will be working alongside head coach Ricky Ponting, with both having worked together in their time with Mumbai Indians (MI). Mhambrey brings plenty of experience within the PBKS set-up, having previously served as India's bowling coach from 2021-2024 in a partnership with head coach Rahul Dravid.

Mhambrey's Extensive Experience

Under his tenure, India had a dominant 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup run of 10 unbeaten games, which ended with a heartbreaking loss to Australia at Ahmedabad in the finals and a T20 World Cup triumph in the Caribbean the next year, which marked India's first ICC trophy in 11 years. In franchise cricket, Mhambrey has had two spells with MI, most recently just after his stint with Indian team. He left MI last month as they revamped their entire coaching set-up following a ninth-place finish last season, with just four wins in 14 games.

PBKS's IPL Ambitions

PBKS, two-time IPL finalists, are yet to win the IPL, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2014 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2025.