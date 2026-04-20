IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer reveals dressing room secret behind Punjab's six-hitting spree

Discover how a fun six-hitting competition in the Punjab Kings' dressing room is driving their explosive batting performances in IPL 2026.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya hit nine sixes in his 37-ball 93 against Lucknow Super Giants in Mullanpur on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs, showcasing their batting prowess.

Shreyas Iyer attributes the team's success to a six-hitting contest within the dressing room.

Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly formed a formidable partnership, contributing significantly to Punjab Kings' high score.

Punjab Kings posted 254/7, the highest total of this IPL season.

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant acknowledged concerns in his team's bowling department after conceding a high score.

Punjab Kings' batting blitz is being attributed to a light-hearted six-hitting contest inside the dressing room, according to skipper Shreyas Iyer, after the table-toppers dished out another batting masterclass to slay Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs in Mullanpur on Sunday.

Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly smashed 93 and 87 respectively as PBKS posted 254/7 -- the highest total of this IPL season.

Iyer hails Arya, Connolly

"Exceptional partnership, some shots were jaw-dropping. Hitting fast bowlers off the back-foot straight. Composure in the middle overs was sensational," Iyer said during the post-match presentation.

"Was talking with Cooper and Arya, said let's compete for the most no. of sixes. Prize is my bat, doesn't make sense but hope it'll make us happy. When you let players be, I think they just deliver. That's our mantra."

Arya and Connolly added 182 runs in just 13.2 overs for a hugely entertaining second-wicket stand.

"I don't tell them how to go about their specific innings, they have their patterns set. Ricky Ponting motivates just before the game, I chip in, boys come in and deliver."

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Pant acknowledges chinks in armour

PBKS bowlers also produced a solid effort, restricting LSG to 200/5 to complete a comprehensive win.

"Majority of our bowlers are international bowlers with immense experience. We have plans against certain batters, it's all about execution. They just shouldn't get complacent."

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant admitted there are areas of concern in the bowling department after conceding 254.

"It's difficult to point out one area, bowler's have done well. There have been areas of concern, some positivity with the batting," he said.

LSG also tried a new opening combination with Ayush Badoni, who scored 35 off 21 balls.

"The idea was to go out and play freely. It was pre-decided, not a decision taken today. Tried to take the pressure off the top order. We believe in the team, but credit to PBKS for playing good, hard cricket."

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Priyansh Arya's strategy to stay clear-headed

Adjudged Player of the Match, Priyansh said: "Today I batted a little beyond the Powerplay and contributed as much as I could for my team. That gave me a lot of satisfaction. ...I don't practice six-hitting that much. I just practice timing the ball as well as possible, and that helps me in batting," he said.

The 24-year-old added that he prefers to keep conversations minimal in the middle to stay clear-headed.

"...if we talk too much, too many thoughts come into my mind. I feel it's better if we don't talk too much, then we can play with a clearer mind."