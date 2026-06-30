Shashank Singh Refutes Assault Claims, Cites Privacy Breach

Punjab Kings cricketer Shashank Singh has vehemently denied assault allegations, claiming the complainant, posing as a cook, was secretly taking photos and videos inside his home, leading to an FIR being registered against him, his father, and their driver.

IMAGE: Shashank Singh claiming that the staff member, who was hired a cook, took photographs and videos inside his house. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Punjab Kings' batter Shashank Singh denies assault allegations following an FIR against him, his father, and driver.

Shashank claimed the complainant, hired as a cook, was secretly filming and photographing inside their private residence.

Police have registered an FIR at Ratibad police station and are awaiting the complainant's medical report for further action.

Punjab Kings cricketer Shashank Singh has denied allegations of assault after an FIR was registered against him, his father and their driver over an alleged incident involving a staff member, asserting that there was no physical altercation and claiming the complainant had been taking private photos and videos inside their house.

'I hesitate even to use abusive language'

"No, we didn't hold him hostage... It is true that he arrived claiming to be a cook, but he wasn't a cook at all. He didn't know how to cook; he was just here to have fun, taking videos and photos, and even going into my room," Shashank told ANI.

Claiming that the man had been taking photographs and videos inside the house, Shashank said, "Since he was doing things like that, I suspect he came with the intention of stealing. We are very fortunate that, from what we've checked so far, nothing has been stolen."

He further alleged that videos and photographs of the house were found on the complainant's phone and said his mother asked him to delete them as they were private.

"The police haven't approached us so far. When we caught him taking photos and videos, my sister suggested dialing 100. But he pleaded, and I let him go," Shashank stated.

Rejecting the allegations of assault, the Punjab Kings batter said, "It is possible that someone might level such allegations against me... I believe that anyone who knows me knows that physical altercation is completely out of the question for me. I hesitate even to use abusive language, so I certainly couldn't do something like that."

Police Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, Additional DCP (Zone-1) Rashmi Agrawal Dubey said an FIR was registered at Ratibad police station based on a complaint alleging assault.

"An FIR was registered yesterday at the Ratibad police station based on a complaint regarding an incident of assault. Three individuals have been named as accused in the case. The names include Shailesh Singh, his son, and their driver. His son's (cricketer Shashank Singh) name is included as well," Dubey said.

She added that the complainant had undergone a medical examination and further action would depend on the medical report.

"A medical examination of the victim has been conducted, and further action will be taken based on the medical report. If the medical report indicates any serious injury, action will be taken accordingly. Prima facie, the incident does not appear to involve a severe assault," she said.