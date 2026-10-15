India batter Punam Raut retires from all forms of international cricket

Indian women's cricket stalwart Punam Raut has officially announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket, concluding a distinguished career that included a record-breaking ODI partnership and a memorable 2017 World Cup campaign.

IMAGE: Top-order batter Punam Raut, who last represented India in 2021, played 73 ODIs, 35 T20Is, and four Tests. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Punam Raut, a top-order batter for the Indian women's cricket team, announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket on Thursday.

Raut's career spanned from 2009 to 2021, during which she represented India in four Tests, 73 ODIs, and 35 T20Is.

She expressed immense pride and gratitude for representing India and credited the Mumbai Cricket Association for its foundational support.

Out-of-favour Indian women's cricket team top-order batter Punam Raut on Thursday announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect.

The 37-year-old Raut has played four Tests, 73 ODIs, and 35 T20Is for India between 2009 and 2021.



"After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket in all formats of the game," Raut said in a post on her Instagram page.

A Distinguished Career

"Representing India has been the greatest honour of my life. Cricket has been more than just a sport - it has shaped my character, taught me resilience, and given me memories that I will cherish forever. Every time I wore the India jersey, I did so with immense pride and gratitude.

"Wearing the India jersey was a dream that became a reality, and I will always be grateful for the trust and support I received."

Raut also credited her domestic team for shaping her career.

"My sincere thanks to the Mumbai Cricket Association for believing in me during my formative years. The opportunities and guidance I received there laid the foundation of my cricketing journey," Raut said.

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Memorable Moments and Records

Raut scored 264 runs in four Tests at an average of 44 with one century. She made her debut against England at Wormsley in August 2014, and her final appearance was in September 2021 against Australia at Carrara.

Raut made 130 against South Africa Women in Mysore in November 2014, which came off 355 balls and 18 fours, making it her highest Test score.

Raut scored 2,299 runs in 73 ODIs with three centuries and 15 half-centuries at an average of 34.83. The right-handed batter also made 719 runs in 35 T20Is at a strike rate of 92.17 with four half-centuries.

Highest Opening Partnership

She and Deepti Sharma (188) stitched the highest opening partnership of 320 runs in women's ODIs in a match against Ireland in Women's Quadrangular Series in South Africa in May 2017. Raut had to retire hurt after making 109 off 116 balls with 11 fours.

Raut, who was a member of India's squad for the 2017 Women's ODI World Cup in which India lost to England by nine runs in the final, said the tournament was "one of the defining moments of her career".

In her final Test in 2021, Raut also famously walked off despite being given not out by on-field umpire after edging the ball behind in the pink ball Test match against Australia at Carrara.

"The 2017 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup will always remain one of the defining moments of my career. Although we felt just short of the trophy, that tournament transformed women's cricket in India, inspired a generation of young girls, and changed the future of our game," Raut added.