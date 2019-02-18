rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pulwama attack: After CCI, RCA removes photographs of Pakistan players

Pulwama attack: After CCI, RCA removes photographs of Pakistan players

February 18, 2019 23:09 IST

Imran Khan

IMAGE: Pictures of players including Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and several others were pulled down. Photograph Courtesy: PTI/Twitter

The Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), on Monday, pulled down pictures of Pakistan players from its lobby, protesting against the terrorist attack in Pulwama.

 

Last Thursday, 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers were killed while several others injured in what is being termed as the deadliest terrorist strike in three decades in Jammu and Kashmir.

"BCCI, RCA and other associations are with the families of martyred soldiers. As a mark of protest, we have removed pictures of Pakistan cricket players. We wish that India takes the revenge for the act," RCA vice president Mohammad Iqbal said.

Pictures of players including Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Mohammad Asif, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis and several others were pulled down and kept in a store room.

On Sunday, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) removed the photographs of Pakistani cricketers from various points inside the Mohali stadium as a 'humble step' to show solidarity with the families of martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack.

Earlier, the prestigious Cricket Club of India (CCI) covered a portrait of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, to protest against the dastardly terror attack.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Rajasthan Cricket Association, Wasim Akram, Punjab Cricket Association, Pakistan, CCI
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use