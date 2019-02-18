Pulwama attack: After CCI, RCA removes photographs of Pakistan players

February 18, 2019 23:09 IST

IMAGE: Pictures of players including Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and several others were pulled down. Photograph Courtesy: PTI/Twitter

The Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), on Monday, pulled down pictures of Pakistan players from its lobby, protesting against the terrorist attack in Pulwama.

Last Thursday, 40 CRPF paramilitary troopers were killed while several others injured in what is being termed as the deadliest terrorist strike in three decades in Jammu and Kashmir.

"BCCI, RCA and other associations are with the families of martyred soldiers. As a mark of protest, we have removed pictures of Pakistan cricket players. We wish that India takes the revenge for the act," RCA vice president Mohammad Iqbal said.

Pictures of players including Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Mohammad Asif, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis and several others were pulled down and kept in a store room.

On Sunday, the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) removed the photographs of Pakistani cricketers from various points inside the Mohali stadium as a 'humble step' to show solidarity with the families of martyrs of the Pulwama terror attack.

Earlier, the prestigious Cricket Club of India (CCI) covered a portrait of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, to protest against the dastardly terror attack.