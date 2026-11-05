'Pulling the length back helped:' How Gurnoor Brar Bounced Back After Six In First Over

India's emerging pacer Gurnoor Brar strategically altered his bowling length after an initial setback, a tactical move that proved instrumental in securing crucial wickets and guiding India to a 5-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first ODI.

IMAGE: Gurnoor Brar celebrates the . Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Gurnoor Brar adjusted his bowling length after conceding a six, leading to improved performance.

He dismissed Tim Seifert with a bouncer outside off-stump after discussing strategy with teammates.

Brar also secured the wickets of Tom Latham and Blair Tickner, contributing significantly to India's bowling effort.

India defeated New Zealand by five wickets in a rain-affected match, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

India pacer Gurnoor Brar has said pulling his length back after conceding a six in his first over helped him reap rich dividends against New Zealand in the rain-hit first ODI in Auckland on Wednesday.

Brar was summoned by skipper Shubman Gill in the 13th over at the Eden Park, but the gangling pacer gave away 13 runs in the first over, including a six by Tim Seifert.

Strategic Adjustments on the Pitch

But the 6'5 fast bowler soon adjusted his length and had his revenge, dismissing Seifert with a snorter outside the off-stump in the 15th over.

The Kiwi batter could only slice it to substitute fielder Ruturaj Gaikwad at mid-on.

"The six I conceded off my first over was on a slightly fuller delivery. So, my thought process was to pull the length back to make it harder to hit over square leg or fine leg," Brar told BCCI.tv.

"I discussed this with Arshdeep (Singh) and Anshul (Kamboj), who had bowled on this wicket. They suggested if we hit the hard length, I would get better bounce because of my height," he added.

Impactful Performance and Series Lead

Brar later added the wickets of Tom Latham and Blair Tickner to keep the Kiwis on the back foot and finish with impressive figures of 3/44.

"The atmosphere here is very good for bowling. The wickets are quite good. We had practiced here four or five days earlier, so the wicket was similar. I just backed my strength and bowling style, and these are the results," he said.

With ace batter Virat Kohli making a fine 74, India defeated New Zealand by five wickets via the Duckworth-Lewis method to take 1-0 lead in the five-match series.