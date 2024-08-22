News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pujara's Sussex stint ends as club retains Hughes

Pujara's Sussex stint ends as club retains Hughes

Source: PTI
August 22, 2024 11:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Cheteshwar Pujara

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sussex Cricket/X

India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara will not return to Sussex for next year's County Championship after the English club side opted to relieve him to retain the services of Australian Daniel Hughes.

The left-handed Hughes will be available for all Championship and T20 Vitality Blast matches next season. The club also announced that West Indies right-arm fast bowler Jayden Sales will play the first block of Championship fixtures.

Pujara returrned to Sussex for third successive time in 2024. He played the first seven Championship matches before Hughes' arrival.

 

"Taking over from Cheteshwar is not an easy task, but Dan has fitted in brilliantly and we are all delighted he will be back for the whole of next season," Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace said in a statement on its official website.

Hughes was the leading run scorer in the group stages of this year's Blast with 560 runs at average of 43.07, including five fifties and a highest score of 96 not out.

The Aussie helped Sussex secure a quarter-final against Lancashire Lightning at home on September 4.

He will also featured in Sussex's final five Championship games this season.

"Dan has been top class for us on and off the field. He has brought a wealth of experience to the dressing room and has seriously helped some of our young batters with the development of their games," Fabrace said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit credits '3 pillars' for India's T20 WC triumph
Rohit credits '3 pillars' for India's T20 WC triumph
Rohit, Dravid win top honours at Ceat Cricket Awards
Rohit, Dravid win top honours at Ceat Cricket Awards
Australia deserved to win ODI World Cup final: Dravid
Australia deserved to win ODI World Cup final: Dravid
Hard Choice Modi Must Make
Hard Choice Modi Must Make
'At Times, Life Has Better Plans For You'
'At Times, Life Has Better Plans For You'
Thar ROXX Launch: A Night to Remember
Thar ROXX Launch: A Night to Remember
FIR against Hindu seer for remarks on Prophet
FIR against Hindu seer for remarks on Prophet

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Sri Lanka debutant Rathnayake creates history!

Sri Lanka debutant Rathnayake creates history!

'Bumrah is even better than before'

'Bumrah is even better than before'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances