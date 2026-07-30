Pujara Tells Retiring Rahane: 'It has been an honour sharing the dressing room with you'

Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara and Olympic medallist PV Sindhu congratulated Ajinkya Rahane after the veteran batter announced his retirement from international cricket.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahanescored 5,077 runs in Tests at 38.46 with 12 centuries and 26 fifties. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Indian cricket's middle-order stalwart Ajinkya Rahane, who announced his retirement from international cricket and all formats on Thursday, received congratulatory messages on a career spanning nearly two decades.

The 38-year-old received messages from the Board of Control for Cricket in India, his former teammate Cheteshwar Pujara and India's badminton queen PV Sindhu.

Pujara, who shared the dressing room with Rahane for several years recalled the partnerships and memories they created together.

'Congratulations on a career you can be incredibly proud of, Ajinkya! It has been an honour sharing the dressing room with you over the years; and building partnerships and memories on and off the field that will always fondly remember. Wishing you and the family the absolute best in this next chapter,' Pujara wrote on X.

'Wishing you the happiest of retirements, Jinks! Your career has been a testament to courage, calmness and some incredibly gritty innings in the toughest of conditions,' PV Sindhu wrote on X.

'That brilliant 103 at Lord’s in 2014, in some of the most difficult circumstances, will always stand out. India were under pressure, the conditions were challenging, and you produced an innings filled with immense character and class. Wishing you a fabulous second innings, filled with happiness, success and everything you love. Congratulations on a wonderful career! @ajinkyarahane88,' she tweeted.

'An illustrious career comes to an end. Thank you @ajinkyarahane88 for your immense contribution to Indian cricket and all the memories that will be cherished forever. Wishing you the very best in your next chapter. #TeamIndia ' #ThankYouAjinkya,' BCCI tweeted.

The right-handed batter scored 5,077 runs in Tests at 38.46 with 12 centuries and 26 fifties, while in 90 ODIs, he made 2,962 runs at 35.26 including three tons and 24 fifties. In 20 T20Is, Rahane made 375 runs.

As stand-in captain for Virat Kohli, Rahane led India to a memorable 2-1 series victory in Australia in 2020-21.

With Kohli on paternity leave and India reeling after being bowled out for 36 in the Adelaide opener, Rahane's masterful hundred in Melbourne helped level the series and set the tone for a remarkable comeback.

Rahane also led India in Tests against Australia, Afghanistan and New Zealand. India won four and drew two of the six tests under him, leaving him unbeaten as captain.