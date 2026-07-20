Pujara lauds Rohit Sharma's calm approach after record Lord's century

Cheteshwar Pujara praised Rohit Sharma's mental strength and ability to ignore outside criticism, saying his well-paced record century at Lord's reflected experience, adaptability and composure.

IMAGE: The 110-ball 138 in the third ODI against England at Lord's was Rohit Sharma's 34th century in One-Day Internationals. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Cheteshwar Pujara praised Rohit Sharma for staying composed under pressure and shutting out outside criticism during his record century at Lord's.

Pujara said Rohit adapted his natural attacking game, batted patiently according to the conditions and accelerated after reaching his fifty.

Rohit became the first Indian to score an ODI hundred at Lord's with 138, but India fell 27 runs short while chasing England's 387.

Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara praised Rohit Sharma for staying calm despite intense scrutiny and outside criticism after his historic century against England at Lord's on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

Pujara said Rohit showed great mental strength by blocking out the noise and never letting the pressure affect his body language or approach at the crease.

He said Rohit did not play his usual attacking game. Instead, he batted patiently, understood the conditions and built his innings before increasing the scoring rate after completing his fifty.

"There was a lot of outside noise, but Rohit handled himself really well. There was no pressure visible in his facial expressions or body language. Whenever there is outside noise, it does reach you, even if you try to ignore it. Rohit will be relieved because it wasn't easy," Pujara said on JioStar.

'Rohit adapted his game to suit the conditions'

He added that Rohit's innings showed that even an experienced player can adapt his game according to the situation.

"It wasn't a typical Rohit Sharma innings. He took his time, respected the conditions and, once he reached his fifty, he started accelerating. It shows how you respond when you are under pressure."

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Record Ton not Enough as India Lose to England

Rohit created history at Lord's by becoming the first Indian batter to score an ODI century at the iconic venue, stroking 138 off 110 balls.

Despite Rohit's masterly knock, India lost the match by 27 runs.

Chasing England's 387 for three, India finished on 360 for seven in their 50 overs as England sealed the three-match series 2-1.