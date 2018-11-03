Puducherry spinner emulates Kumble with 'Perfect 10' in Under-23 match!

November 03, 2018 19:21 IST

Uttar Pradesh-born Sidak Singh had represented Mumbai in seven T20s, but is now playing for Puducherry as an 'outstation' player.

For young left-arm spinner Sidak Singh, it was a dream come true when he claimed all 10 wickets in an innings.



Turning out for Puducherry against Manipur in an Under-23 match of the Colonel C K Nayudu Trophy, 19-year-old Sidak returned with exceptional figures of 10 for 31 in 17.5 overs with seven maidens.



The match is being played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Puducherry.



Earlier, Uttar Pradesh-born Sidak had represented Mumbai in seven T20s, but is now playing for Puducherry as an 'outstation' player.



Courtesy Sidak's heroics, Manipur were bundled out for a meagre 71 in their first innings.



Of the 10 wickets, three wickets were caught and bowled.



Sidak at the age of 15 was the youngest to play for Mumbai after legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who had donned the Mumbai jersey at 14.



It is very rare in the history of the game when a bowler takes all 10 wickets in an innings.



Veteran India leg spinner Anil Kumble had achieved the feat against Pakistan in a Test match in 1999 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi and equalled Jim Lakers feat.



Puducherry managed to post 105 in their first innings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy, Sidak Singh/Facebook