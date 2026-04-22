Three Puducherry cricketers suspended over coach assault allegations

Three Puducherry cricketers have been suspended by the Cricket Association of Pondicherry following allegations of a violent assault on the state's U-19 team coach, leading to serious legal repercussions.

IMAGE: S Venkataraman sustained a head injury and a shoulder fracture in the alleged assault. Photograph: CAP/X

Key Points Three Puducherry first-class cricketers suspended for allegedly assaulting U-19 coach Venkataraman.

The players, J Karthikeyan, A Aravindaraj, and S Santhosh Kumaran, face charges of attempted murder and assault.

A formal charge sheet has been filed, and the matter is pending before the Judicial Magistrate -IV Court Puducherry.

The suspended cricketers are barred from CAP facilities and tournaments until cleared by the court.

Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) has suspended three of its first-class cricketers with immediate effect on allegations that they assaulted U-19 state team coach Venkataraman on December 8 last year, the state body announced on Wednesday.

Three key players suspended

The three players -- J Karthikeyan, A Aravindaraj, and S Santhosh Kumaran -- have all represented Puducherry across Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in recent years. In fact, Aravindaraj had represented the union territory during last domestic season also.

Details of the alleged assault and legal action

A press release issued by CAP said: "The trio have been charged with attempt to murder and assault on Venkataraman. A formal charge sheet has been filed by Station House Officer (SHO) Sedurapet Police Station under FIR 100/2025 and the matter is pending before Judicial Magistrate -IV Court Puducherry."

Consequences and appeal options

The CAP, in its own capacity, has "suspended the players" from entering any of its said campus and they are prohibited from using any of state association's facilities.

The players will not be allowed to play in any national or external tournaments and the suspension will remain effective till the court clears them of all charges.

The accused trio do have the option of appealing to the Ethics Officer/Ombudsman of the state cricket body.