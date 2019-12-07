News
'Public ain't so naive': Manjrekar on Telangana encounter

'Public ain't so naive': Manjrekar on Telangana encounter

December 07, 2019 12:45 IST

Sanjay Manjrekar

IMAGE: Former India player Sanjay Manjrekar. Photograph: BCCI

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Saturday came up with a cryptic tweet regarding the encounter of the four accused in the Telangana rape-murder case, saying the 'public ain't so naive'.

 

"There is a famous Kishore Kumar song 'Yeh public hai yeh sab jaanti hai'. Public ain't so naive.#RapistEncounter," tweeted Manjrekar, who is doing commentary for the ongoing India vs West Indies limited overs series.

On Friday, all four men who were accused in the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Telangana were shot dead by police.

Ever since there have been divergent views on the police action with some have hailing their efforts while others said that justice should have been done through a legal process.

According to the police, the four accused men, who had been in detention, were being taken to the scene of the crime, when they tried to escape and were shot at.

"The accused Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva and Chennakeshavulu were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am. I have reached the spot and further details will be revealed," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar had said.

Police said the veterinarian was brutally gang-raped and killed by the accused before they burnt her body in Telangana's Shamshabad on November 27.

Source: ANI
