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Sri Lanka T20 captain Dasun Shanaka banned from Pakistan Super League

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
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April 20, 2026 19:25 IST

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Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka faces a one-year ban from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after opting to play for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), leading to a breach of contract.

Dasun Shanaka

IMAGE: Dasun Shanaka joined Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2 crore, replacing injured England all-rounder Sam Curran. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Dasun Shanaka banned from PSL for one year after joining IPL side Rajasthan Royals.
  • PCB cites breach of player registration terms and tripartite agreement.
  • Blessing Muzarabani banned for two years, agent disputes the decision.
  • Shanaka's withdrawal deemed unjustified within the contractual framework.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed a one-year PSL ban on Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka.

Shanaka, after initially being named in the Pakistan Super League, joined IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.

 

Muzarabani's two-year ban

The PCB has also banned Blessing Muzarabani for two years for the same reason but his agent Rob Humphries claims his player never signed any contract with a PSL franchise so his ban is unjustified and should be reviewed.

Zimbabwean Pacer Muzarabani Receives Two-Year Ban from PSL for IPL Commitment

PCB statement on Shanaka's ban

The PCB said on Monday that after a comprehensive review of the recent contractual developments involving Shanaka and Lahore Qalandars, the player's unilateral withdrawal from the tournament on March 21 constituted a clear breach of both the player registration terms and the tripartite agreement.

"The findings indicated that the withdrawal was made on grounds not recognized within the existing contractual framework," the PCB said.

Shanaka led Sri Lanka in this year's T20 World Cup.

PSL's 'Peace Gesture' Goes Viral for All Wrong Reasons

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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