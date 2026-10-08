PSL 12 dates revealed: What's new for next season?

The Pakistan Super League has officially announced the dates for its 12th edition, set to feature an expanded eight-team format from March 18 to May 2 next year, promising another thrilling cricket season.

IMAGE: PSL 12 to be held from March 18 to May 2. Photograph: PSL/X

Key Points The 12th edition of the Pakistan Super League will run from March 18 to May 2 next year.

PSL 12 will retain its expanded eight-team format for the second consecutive season.

The dates were finalised at a PSL Governing Council meeting held in London on September 1.

The announcement initiates key events like direct signings, retention announcements, and the players' auction.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed commitment to delivering another outstanding season.

The 12th edition of the Pakistan Super League will be held from March 18 to May 2 next year, with the tournament retaining its expanded eight-team format for a second successive season.

Key Details For PSL 12

The dates were finalised at the PSL Governing Council meeting in London on September 1, attended by owners and representatives of all eight franchises.

The eight-team format was introduced in PSL 11, which also marked the league's first players' auction, replacing the draft system.

The final at Gaddafi Stadium drew 32,461 spectators, with Peshawar Zalmi ending a nine-year wait for the title by beating Hyderabad Kingsmen in May.

The announcement of the dates will now set the ball rolling for a series of key events, including direct signings, retention announcements, the trade window and the players' auction.

"PSL 11 showed the world what this league is capable of -- thrilling moments that had the whole nation transfixed, record crowds, record broadcasts. PSL 12 will raise the bar further," said Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi said.

"We are committed to delivering another outstanding season and look forward to seeing all eight franchises compete once again for the title," he added in a press release.

The eight teams are Hyderabad Kingsmen, Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators and Rawalpindi.