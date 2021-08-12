News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Proteas to miss De Kock, Ngidi for Lanka ODIs

Proteas to miss De Kock, Ngidi for Lanka ODIs

Last updated on: August 12, 2021 15:53 IST
Opener Quinton de Kock has been rested for the ODI series in Sri Lanka but will return for the subsequent T20Is

IMAGE: Opener Quinton de Kock has been rested for the ODI series in Sri Lanka but will return for the subsequent T20Is. Photograph: CSA/Twitter

South Africa will be without a number of key players for their three one-day internationals in Sri Lanka next month, but expect their big guns to return for the Twenty20 series that follows as they build towards the World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

South Africa play three ODIs in Colombo from Septembr 2-7, but will be without leading batsman Quinton de Kock (rested), powerful middle-order hitter David Miller (hamstring injury) and seamer Lungi Ngidi (personal reasons).

 

All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius will return to the squads for both series after an injury lay-off that saw him miss successful tours to West Indies and Ireland in recent months.

The missing trio have been included in the expanded 19-man squad for the T20 matches, which will also be staged in Colombo from September 10-14, a month before the World Cup starts.

South Africa won their T20 series against world champions West Indies and Ireland, and will once again be captained by Temba Bavuma in both formats.

ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.

T20 squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

Source: REUTERS
