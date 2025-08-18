Proteas add young pacer to squad for Aus ODIs

IMAGE: South Africa's Kwena Maphaka took 9 wickets in the just concluded T20I series against Australia. Photograph: ICC/X

Teenage pacer Kwena Maphaka has been added to South Africa's squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia, that commences starting from Tuesday in Cairns.

Maphaka earns a place in the 17-player ODI squad on the back of some impressive performances during the recent T20I series against the Aussies, where the left-armer collected nine scalps to finish as the leading wicket-taker across the series, including a four-wicket haul.

The 19-year-old could be in contention to add to his two ODI caps during the series, with in-form batter Dewald Brevis almost certain to win an ODI debut following some superb efforts in the 20-over series that the Aussies won 2-1.

Brevis managed a series-best 180 runs across the three matches (including a century and fifty each) at an average of 90 and strike rate in excess of 200, and South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma admitted he had been impressed with the efforts of the 22-year-old.

"It is always exciting when you see the young faces," the ICC quoted Bavuma as saying.

"Obviously, the big talk has been on Brevis; he has been putting up his hand and showing what he is capable of. I am excited to see what he can also bring within the one-day stuff," he added.

For Bavuma, the ODI series in Australia will mark his first competitive contest since he led South Africa to their first ICC World Test Championship title in June and will also serve as his first test on the hamstring injury he picked up from the same match.

Bavuma said his hamstring was 'feeling good' ahead of his return, and the South African skipper also confirmed he would bat at number three for the opening match of the three-game series behind openers Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram.

Australia welcome experienced batter Marnus Labuschagne back into their squad after he was dropped for the recent Test series against the West Indies in the Caribbean, with Mitch Marsh filling in for regular skipper Pat Cummins, who is absent.

Marsh helped Australia register the 2-1 triumph over South Africa during the T20I series and is hoping for more of the same during the 50-over matches.

"Getting ready to spend three and a half hours in the field will be a little bit different for a few of the boys," Marsh said.

"But as a group and as a whole, nothing really changes. There is a bit of a mindset change, it is obviously different format. But the same stuff rolls on," he added.

The opening match of the three-game series will be held in Cairns on Tuesday, with the series then switching to Mackay for the final two clashes.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen.