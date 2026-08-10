Watch Out! SKY Is Coming To A Govinda Near You!

'When I saw the immense skill, strength, and coordination these athletes use to build human pyramids, it instantly resonated with the values required at the highest level of any sport.'

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav has been named as the brand ambassador for the fourth edition of the Pro Govinda League. Photograph: Pro Govinda League

Key Points This year's Pro Govinda League will be held at The Dome, SVP Stadium, Worli, in Mumbai from August 25-27.

PGL includes 16 teams and over 3200 registered players.

The league’s viewership has grown from around 700,000 in its debut season to more than 7.5 million viewers in its third edition last year.

India's T20 World Cup winning-captain Suryakumar Yadav has been named as the brand ambassador for the Pro Govinda League (PGL) -- India's first professional human-pyramid league.



Pro Govinda League is India’s premier professional human pyramid sporting league dedicated to transforming one of Maharashtra's most iconic cultural traditions -- Dahi Handi -- into a professionally organised sporting league.



With 16 teams and over 3200 registered players, PGL boasts of a structured competition, athlete welfare, enhanced safety standards and community engagement.



This year's Pro Govinda League will be held at The Dome, SVP Stadium, Worli, in Mumbai from August 25-27.



'For me, sports have always been about teamwork, courage, and pushing boundaries. When I saw the immense skill, strength, and coordination these athletes use to build human pyramids, it instantly resonated with the values required at the highest level of any sport. I’m thrilled to join the Pro Govinda League for Season 4 and help elevate this incredible tradition to a national stage. I can't wait for the rest of the country to witness and celebrate the sheer athleticism of these competitors,' said Suryakumar of his association with the PGL.

PGL's Growing Popularity

Over three seasons, the Pro Govinda League has worked towards creating a professional format around human-pyramid sport, bringing together thousands of athletes and expanding its reach across television and digital platforms.

The league’s viewership has grown from around 700,000 in its debut season to more than 7.5 million viewers in its third edition last year, reflecting a fast growing audience interest in the sport.



The league’s evolution has also been marked by sporting milestones. In 2025, PGL achieved a Guinness World Records title for the tallest human pyramid at 10 levels, highlighting the physical skill, coordination and preparation involved in the sport.



'Surya’s entry brings together two sporting cultures that share a common foundation of teamwork, discipline, courage and the determination to perform under pressure. With Surya, the PGL aims to connect the energy and following of mainstream sport with a traditional Indian sport that has evolved significantly in recent years,' said PGL in a press release.



'Popularly known as ‘SKY’, Surya Kumar Yadav has built a distinctive identity through his fearless approach, adaptability and high-intensity performances on the cricket field. These qualities closely align with those demonstrated by athletes competing in the Pro Govinda League, where teams rely on strength, balance, coordination, timing and collective effort to build human pyramids reaching heights of 5 to 8 levels within a short span of time,' it added.