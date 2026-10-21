Priyansh opens up after missing Ranji double ton by 1 run

Priyansh Arya's spectacular 199-run innings against Gujarat secured a vital first-innings lead for Delhi in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C clash, showcasing his talent and the team's strong performance.

IMAGE: Delhi's Priyansh Arya celebrates his 199-run knock against Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Priyansh Arya scored a brilliant 199 runs off 220 balls for Delhi against Gujarat in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match on Wednesday.

Delhi secured a crucial first-innings lead in the drawn match, with captain Ayush Badoni also scoring 217 and Sumit Mathur adding 92.

Arya expressed satisfaction with his 199-run knock, despite missing a double century by one run, and emphasised focusing on future performances.

He highlighted the Ranji Trophy's importance as a platform for aspiring Test cricketers and a motivation for scoring runs in red-ball cricket.

Veteran seamer Navdeep Saini noted that the blend of senior and junior players in the Delhi team fosters healthy competition and improved performances.

Young Delhi opener Priyansh Arya stole the spotlight with a brilliant 199-run knock against Gujarat in their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Elite Group C clash, as the match ended in a draw on Wednesday, with Delhi securing the crucial first-innings lead.

The left-handed batter smashed 199 off 220 balls, including 24 fours and six sixes. Arya reached his century in just 125 balls before missing out on a memorable double century by just one run, dismissed by Manan Hingrajia.

His magnificent innings laid the foundation for Delhi’s imposing first-innings total of 648/6 declared. Captain Ayush Badoni further strengthened Delhi’s position with a brilliant 217, while Sumit Mathur contributed 92 runs.

Arya's Reaction To Near Double Century

Arya shrugged off missing out on a double century by just one run, saying he was satisfied with his 199-run knock and would focus on delivering strong performances in the upcoming matches.

"Whatever I achieved, I am happy with it, no matter what. So, I am not thinking too much about missing out by just one run. It's alright, there are more matches ahead, so I will try to perform as well as I can in those games," Arya told ANI.

The Importance Of Ranji Trophy

Arya highlighted the importance of domestic cricket, describing the Ranji Trophy as a crucial platform for aspiring Test cricketers and saying the tournament motivates him to perform and score runs in red-ball cricket.

"Playing domestic cricket is extremely important. When it comes to red-ball cricket, Test cricket is considered the pinnacle of the game, and the Ranji Trophy is the most important tournament for that. It serves as a motivation for everyone to play here, and it motivates me as well, to come here and score runs," he added.

Team Dynamics And Performance

Veteran seamer Navdeep Saini highlighted how the blend of senior and junior players in the Delhi team fosters healthy competition, with the youngsters’ energy and intensity motivating experienced players to raise their game and contribute to better team performances.

"The main thing is that when youngsters join the team, it’s exciting, and it also creates healthy competition where you have a balance between seniors and juniors. That combination brings out new things because all the juniors or youngsters coming into the squad give 110% effort. Seeing them, we also feel that we need to keep pace and match their intensity, which leads to even better performances," Saini told ANI.

Delhi's Bowling Effort

Delhi’s bowling attack put up a disciplined performance against Gujarat, with off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen leading the way. Shokeen picked up five wickets, as Delhi kept Gujarat’s scoring in check. Navdeep Saini, meanwhile, provided support by claiming the wicket of Jaymeet Patel, who scored 72 runs.